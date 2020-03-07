Succinct swings of the poi, powerful mōteatea and a spine-tingling haka were just some of the performance features at the "Olympics of Te Arawa" regional kapa haka competition.
Twenty-one teams from across the Te Arawa rōpū took to the stage both Friday and Saturday, vying for one of six spots at next year's national Te Matatini competition.
The prestigious nationals only come around every second year, with Te Arawa teams often strongly featured or taking the top prize.
The Te Arawa Waka Taua (war canoe) was out on display as thousands flooded into the Energy Events Centre to support their whānau on the big stage.
More than six months of preparation had gone into each performance with weekly rehearsals being held at local marae and community halls.
Te Arawa Kapa Haka Charitable Trust chairman and Te Arawa Kapa Haka royalty Trevor Maxwell called the event the "Olympics of Te Arawa".
The regional competition showcased the "beautiful commitment" the performers had to celebrate the art of kapa haka.
It was the largest regional competition in the country and produced some of the top national talent.
"Te Arawa has always been so strong in this wonderful art form."
Every year the teams brought traditional discipline to the stage, often with a modern contemporary edge, he said.
There was a "fine line" in getting this mix right.
Just as Maxwell said these words, a group performing brought out fire poi and large fireballs on sticks, which he said were prime examples of something bold and different.
Rotorua was rife with Māori culture, which Maxwell said shone through in local tourism.
"We feel such immense pride."
Kapa haka was an art form that Maxwell held close to his heart, after competing internationally his whole life as a Ngāti Rangiwewehi tāne.
Over his years, he competed alongside well-known local Māori figure Beatrice Piatarihi Tui Yates or Aunty Bea who this year's competition was dedicated to.
Big names in the kapa haka realm showcased their talents at the festival, such as Maxwell's son Inia and Howie Morrison Jnr.
He said the competition was a good way to keep the culture alive and pass on the traditions to "tamariki of the future".
Not only that, he believed it was an excellent way to promote health and wellbeing to young Māori.
This year, the Cuban ambassador and Miss Indian World 2019 both came down to relish in the culture.
Every other year, the town "emptied out" for nationals as thousands of locals headed to watch their team on the national stage, Maxwell said.
Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick was at the event and said the captivating performances always brought a tear to her eye.
She said the "enormous response" from the community every year showed how "incredibly important" the event was to the city.
Chadwick planned to head to Australia next weekend with the New Zealand ambassador for the Te Arawa Kapa haka competition there.
Results are finalised Sunday night.
Provisional aggregate results
Overall Winners and Kapa going to Te Matatini 2020 to represent Te Arawa
1. Te Pikikōtuku o Ngāti Rongomai
2. Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao
3. Ngāti Rangiwewehi
4. Te Matarae I O Rehu
5. Ngāti Whakaue
6. Te Hekenga a Rangi
Whakaeke
1. Te Pikikōtuku o Ngāti Rongomai, Te Matarae I O Rehu, Ngāti Rangiwewehi, Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao
Mōteatea
1. Te Pikikōtuku o Ngāti Rongomai, Ngāti Rangiwewehi, Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao
Waiata ā-ringa
1. Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao
2. Te Hikuwai, Te Hekenga a Rangi, Ngāti Rangiwewehi, Te Pikikōtuku o Ngāti Rongomai,
Poi
1. Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao, Te Pikikōtuku o Ngāti Rongomai
2. Ngāti Rangiwewehi, Te Matarae I O Rehu
Haka
1. Ngāti Rangiwewehi, Te Pikikōtuku o Rongomai, Ngāti Whakaue
Whakawātea
1. Te Pikikōtuku o Rongomai, Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao
2. Te Matarae I O Rehu
Te Reo
1. Ngāti Whakaue
2. Ngāti Rangiwewehi, Te Pikikōtuku o Ngāti Rongomai
Provisional non-aggregate results
Tira
1. Ngāti Rangiwewehi
2. Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao
Whaikōrero
1st Equal
Ohinemutu
Te Pikikotuku
Ngāti Rangiwewehi
Ngāti Whakaue
Kākahu
1. Te Matarae I O Rehu
2. Ngāti Rangiwewehi
3. Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao
Kaitātaki Tāne
1st Equal
Te Piki Kōtuku
Te Matarae I O Rehu
Ngāti Rangiwewehi
Te Hekenga a Rangi
Kaitātaki Wahine
1. Te Matarae I O Rehu/Ngāti Whakaue
2. Ngāti Rangiwewehi
Composition
1. Te Hikuwai
2. Ngāti Rangiwewehi
3. Te Hekenga a Rangi, Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiako,
Best New Group
1. Te Hekenga a Rangi
Best Revived Item
1. Te Rau Aroha - Pakete Whero
Pakeke Group - Most Koeke Over 70+
1. Ngāti Whakaue Koeke
Best Pakeke Group
1. Te Rau Aroha
Eldest Koeke
Bonnie Amohau - Ngāti Whakaue Koeke