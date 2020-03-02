Arson or an illegal campfire is thought to have caused a blaze that threatened up to 10 homes at Paihia.

Firefighters from across the mid-north fought the flames in bush and pines between Sullivans Beach and Te Haumi, just south of the town centre, all Sunday night.

Helicopters using monsoon buckets finished the job at first light yesterday morning, leaving a forestry crew to cut fire breaks and dampen hotspots.

Firefighters from Kaikohe's Silviculture Contracting dampen down hotspots in bush near the beach. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Firefighters are expected to remain at the site until this afternoon to guard against flare-ups.

At the height of the blaze, about 11pm on Sunday, flames came within metres of homes on Veronica and Binnie Sts.

About 10 houses were in the fire's path and half a dozen evacuated. One man was treated by St John Ambulance.

Emma Clark kept the flames at bay with a garden hose until firefighters arrived. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Emma Clark was among those who battled to keep the flames at bay with a garden hose until firefighters arrived.

She had been staying in Haruru Falls with a Veronica St homeowner who had rented the house out as an Airbnb when a neighbour called about 11pm to say the house was on fire.

They raced to Paihia and found flames several metres high just 10m from the deck and spreading rapidly up the hill.

Firefighters were still at Binnie St so she used a garden hose to douse the flames.

A firefighter from Kaikohe's Silviculture Contracting hauls a hose up the hill. Photo / Peter de Graaf

When the brigade arrived she turned the hose onto the house to keep it wet.

''It was scary. You could see the flames roaring into the air. We were definitely in adrenaline mode.''

She left about 3am when the fire was under control and evacuees were allowed to return.

Meanwhile, an elderly Canadian couple who had arrived at the Airbnb that evening after a flight from Vancouver, were evacuated to other accommodation.

Clark called an ambulance for the man who appeared to be overcome by exhaustion coupled with the stress of the fire. He was checked by St John medics.

Fire and Emergency NZ Muriwhenua area manager Wipari Henwood said the fire had started on the beach.

A fire investigator would try to establish whether it had been deliberately lit or was the result of someone lighting a campfire despite the fire ban.

The fire threatened homes on Veronica St (pictured) and Binnie St. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Deputy principal rural fire officer Michael Champtaloup said the area burned was only about a hectare but with up to 10 houses threatened fire crews had been brought in from Paihia, Kawakawa and Kerikeri, along with a mobile command unit, an operational support team and even a mobile canteen from Whangārei.

A Salt Air helicopter doused the flames at first light and remained on standby for the rest of the day.

Yesterday's rain had been helpful but would do little to reduce the fire risk across the region.

''It's not an indication you can light fires. We're getting a lot of people lighting rubbish fires and not taking any notice of the total fire ban.''

Walkers are told to turn back seconds before a burning chunk of tree dropped onto the beach. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A section of coast near Te Haumi popular with dog walkers was closed yesterday after the fire because trees were threatening to topple onto the beach.

One pine tree, which was out of reach of fire hoses, was allowed to burn itself out.

A smouldering piece of trunk fell onto the beach as the Advocate watched, just seconds after walkers had ignored the emergency tape and been turned back by firefighters.

Gill Seccombe, of Veronica St, was also evacuated at the height of the blaze and feared she might have to call her husband to say their house had burned down.

She had nothing but praise for the firefighters, the St John medics and the helicopter pilots.

''They were all amazing,'' she said.