Elizabeth Bedwell, from Whangārei's luckiest Lotto shop Corner Cardz N Magz has some advice for anybody who may win tonight's record $50 million Lotto Powerball jackpot - take your time to absorb your win then help out family and friends and invest wisely.

Bedwell should know, her store in Maunu Rd is the luckiest Whangārei Lotto shop still operating with 12 Lotto First Division winning tickets sold - level with Marston Moor in Kaitaia and one behind Hammer Hardware in Kawakawa.

Tonight's mega Lotto Powerball draw has jackpotted to $50 Million for the first time. And it must be won tonight, so even if First Division is not struck, the prize will be divided among the winning tickets from the next division down. There's also a must-be-won $1 million Lotto Strike draw tonight.

Bedwell said since the $42m Powerball prize was not struck on Wednesday, her store had been packed with people hoping to buy the winning ticket for tonight.

She said the secret to the store's success was simple:

''We are bright and bubbly with fantastic service,'' Bedwell said.

She said people from elsewhere in the country would send money to the store for one of their "lucky tickets" in the hope of a big win, and judging by talk in the store this week, tonight's big prize is on everybody's lips.

Tonight's big winner could buy 94 average houses in Whangārei with the full $50m, or they could spend the rest of their lives cruising around the world on a luxury liner, like the Ovation of the Seas.

''We've been really busy here and people are really excited about the $50m and the $1m Strike must-be-won. It's created quite a nice buzz,'' Bedwell said.

Advertisement

She hoped tonight's big prize was won by one of her customers and if so advised them to take time to absorb the win, get some good advice and help those they love. And something for charity would be nice.

And if a Northlander did win it all tonight, they'd be in a sound financial position, but even with that amount it's important to get some good financial advice, Monique Swanepoel, investment adviser with Forsyth Barr, Whangārei, said.

Swanepoel said investing the money in the bank for 6-12 months to give time to make informed decisions.

Whoever wins tonight's $50m Powerball prize could have their own fleet of supercars, including this Aston Martin DBS Superleggera at $486,450. Photo / Driven.co.nz

''Even at 2.65 per cent interest per annum, interest on a bank term deposit of $50 million will provide you an income of $1.35 million per annum before tax'' she said.

''Winning $50 million can be a life changing experience and after the initial euphoria there are several things you should consider. You may wish to remain anonymous and be careful who you tell to avoid the barrage of instant friends/charities hoping to share in your good fortune. Of course you will want to celebrate with family and close friends or do something to acknowledge your windfall. Step back and absorb your win.''

Swanepoel said the winner should pay off any outstanding debts such as credit cards, mortgages, personal loans and hire purchases.

''Most importantly get some professional financial advice from an Authorised Financial Adviser to help you define and prioritise your short and long term goals for your future. An Authorised Financial Adviser will be able to assist you and work with your legal and tax advisers to sort out a financial plan to protect your assets for you and future generations. This may involve a family trust or other form of estate planning.''

She said the winner may be tempted to leave the funds in the bank long-term.

Advertisement

Whoever wins tonight's $50m Powerball prize could have their own fleet of supercars, including this Lamborghini Aventador S Coupe for a cool $626,000. Photo / Driven.co.nz

She said and adviser primary disclosure statement is available on demand from Forsyth Barr Ltd.

That amount of money would set anybody up for life, giving them the ability to buy some of the most luxurious homes, cars and toys imaginable.

The winner could buy almost 94 homes in Whangārei, where the average sale price is $530,000.

And if luxury cars are your thing then you could get yourself a fleet of them. The driven.co.nz website has plenty on offer. There's a Aston Martin DBS Superleggera at $486.450, or a McLaren 600LT 3.8P for $445,000, or how about a 2019 Lamborghini Aventador S Coupe for a cool $626,000.

The winner could also spend the rest of their lives cruising around the world on a luxury liner, living on the interest.

But first you need to have a ticket.

Northland has had a good start to the year in terms of Lotto luck, Marie Winfield, Lotto NZ head of communications and corporate social responsibility said. Last year $12,505,770 was won in Northland on Lotto, $6,094,841 on Powerball and $2,398,156 on Strike.

"Northland is off to a lucky start to 2020 with four players already claiming First Division wins, and a further 53 players have won Second Division,'' Winfield said.

"Winning can happen anywhere and at any time and we saw that in January when a woman from Paihia won $333,333 when she was out on a sailing trip in the Whangaroa Harbour. With a $50 million Powerball Must Be Won, it's guaranteed that one or more lucky Kiwis are going to win big – even if the prize is split. Whether it's one lucky winner or more, we're so excited that we'll be making more New Zealanders millionaires this week.''



Northland's luckiest Lotto shops:

Hammer Hardware, Kawakawa, 13 First Division wins

Corner Cardz N Magz, Whangārei, 12 First Division wins.

Marston Moor, Kaitaia, 12 First Division wins.



First and Second Division Lotto wins at Northland stores in 2020:

First Division: Lotto, 3; Strike, 1.

Second Division: Lotto, 12; Strike, 41.

Northland first or second division wins 2020:

Lotto:

January 8, Countdown Waitangi, $333,333

January 18, New World Regent, $333,333

February 26, Four Square Coopers Beach, $166,667

Strike:

February 8, Taipa Foodmarket, $133,333



Six stores in Northland have had Powerball First Division wins.

Shell Kensington

Mags N More, Dargaville

Keyman, Whangārei

Kaeo Four Square

Sunnyside Foodmarket, Whangārei

Taipa Foodmarket