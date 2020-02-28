If you've got spare coins under the seats of your car, at the bottom of your bag or in clothes in the washing basket, relocate them before "the game" this weekend.

You'll notice boys with buckets at the game fundraising at the Warriors match for Te Wānanga Mau Taiaha o Mokoia, or an option to donate when you buy your ticket.

The organisation is marking 40 years this year of taking men and boys to the sacred Te Arawa Island, Mokoia Island, for tikanga education.

Cliff Curtis speaking at Mita Mohi's tangi. Photo / File

Tens of thousands have taken part, including international film star Cliff Curtis who credits the programme with turning his life around.

A large part of the five-day wānanga is teaching young men how to use taiaha.

The organisation was founded by the late Te Arawa kaumātua Mita Mohi.

His son Pat is at the helm nowadays.

About three trips happen a year, with about 100 people per trip, with children as young as 10 taking part.

When the kaupapa began there were very few tribes teaching the traditional fighting form.

Now the volunteers leading the programme are hoping to bring down the costs of participation for young tāne and their whānau.

Mohi says Te Wānanga Mau Taiaha o Mokoia tutors don't want "people to have to pay for their own access to cultural wellbeing".

One of Koro Mita’s favorite things to see on the island was Pāpā, Matua and Koroua coming together with their sons,... Posted by Te Wānanga Mau Taiaha o Mokoia on Monday, 27 January 2020

The programme costs about $140 per head at the moment for the trip out, the gear, accommodation, kai and other resources.

The fundraising this weekend will allow more young men to take part "without taking too much from their families".

"We are wanting to have money there available ... So that when we do have families who can't afford to have their kids come, which is really regular in our community, we'll be able to cover the costs for them."

The Mohi family at Mokoia Island in 2010 (from left) Patrick, Mita, Herora, and Whatikura and Dara in front. Photo / File

He said those leading the wānanga nowadays were mostly men who took part in their own youth.

"Guys that are bringing their kids back ... They're all leading fields in the community. We've got doctors who come back regularly and give up their time. We've got lawyers, we've got actors, policemen, really high ranking army guys. We get poets, we get artists.

"Whatever their doing, they do it really well. And that's part of the teaching of the island. To do what you do as best you can, give it 120 per cent every time ... I think that speaks for itself in terms of what the island's producing."

Te Wānanga Mau Taiaha o Mokoia participants in 2010. Photo / File

At Mita Mohi's tangi, Cliff Curtis spoke and said "I met Mita as a 12-year-old ward of the state, life was not going well for me at the time, I was a problem child".

"He had an elegant, purposeful, humble and playful manner ... we were enchanted by his ways.

"He gave me hope and purpose and faith...but he didn't just do it for me ... he changed tens of thousands of lives for the better."

Pat Mohi said the highlight for tutors was when "we sit around in the evenings and everyone tells their life stories".

Te Wānanga Mau Taiaha o Mokoia participants tutored in 2010. Photo / File

"It's not just about taiaha, it's a great place for men to make contact, fathers and sons, grandsons, all of us ... To reassess where we are going in the future, ground ourselves and then move towards it."

Eraia Kiel, general manager of the New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute, has been attending the wānanga since 1985.

His son has now relished the experience too.

He said the wānanga have perpetuated "traditional art".

Eraia Kiel, general manager of the New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Insitute. Photo / File

"Taiaha are the most prized weapon of our Māori people and through this medium we have been able to instil core values such as self-discipline, self-pride and self-respect into tens of thousands of individuals from all walks of life."

Tia Smith from Dominate Events helped initiate the partnership with the Warriors match.

"The tikanga-based programme about warriors ... The environment, respect within families and empowering young men. Warriors with warriors, it fits really well."

Rotorua Lakes Council's events and venues operations manager Crispian Stewart said: "the social benefits from these events [such as the Warriors fixture] are really important".

"The charity is one of many ways they're connecting to the community so they're really neat to have in town."

He said the partnership aligned with some of the council's goals of papa whakatipu (outstanding places to play), he hapori pūmanawa (a resilient community) and tiakina to taiao (enhanced environment).

