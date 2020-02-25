Just four more sleeps until Rotorua's Lakeside extravaganza is held at Rotorua's Lakefront, and it is shaping up to be another beauty. Journalist Kelly Makiha finds out who is on at the show and what they will be singing.
So imagine this.
You're 12 years old, you're singing in front of a crowd of more than 10,000 people and you're meeting, mingling and performing alongside one of your biggest idols.
That's what Nikau Grace Chater is grappling with when she performs at Lakeside 2020 - Tātau Tātau on Saturday night.
In true 12-year-old style, she's "freaking out" about meeting headline act Hollie Smith at a rehearsal tomorrow /.
"I'm so nervous. What if I say the wrong thing?
"I mean, she's a blues singer, I'm a blues singer and she's one of my biggest idols. I love her music and her voice is amazing and I love how she puts so much soul into her singing."
But despite these pre-show nerves, Nikau is in fact a confident performer who has the backing of the organisers of the show - that's why she's been asked to perform at Lakeside.
Tipped to be a star, the singer-songwriter is described as having a voice beyond her years.
She told the Rotorua Daily Post yesterday she couldn't wait.
"Four more sleeps."
She will be singing What's Up by 4 Non Blondes. In the second half, she gets the chance to share the stage with her idol, singing Natural Woman with Hollie Smith, Maisey Rika, Rewa Ututaonga and Krissie Knap.
"I'm really nervous but I'm so excited for the opportunity to sing in front of heaps of people."
Knowing some of the thousands in the crowd are her Rotorua Intermediate School classmates was the nerve-racking part, she said.
"I get really scared singing in front of my friends. I think 'oh my gosh, I don't want to make a fool of myself' because at my age it's all about jokes."
Nikau's mother, Rachel Chater, said she was excited to watch her daughter on the big stage.
"I get so nervous for her but I'm so unbelievably proud of what she's done and her level of confidence."
She said at rehearsals this week, it was so nice to see the other artists interacting with her daughter.
"They treat her like one of them and to have that experience is so awesome. She's not treated like a little kid. She's just so lucky to get this opportunity."
Meanwhile, Lakeside Charitable Trust chairman Ian Edward said everything was shaping up well for Saturday's show, including the weather.
"The weather is looking fine for Saturday but it has got noticeably colder this week so everyone should ensure they bring warm clothes."
He said the stage was going up now and the rehearsals were going well with songs that reflected the concept of this year's show - tātau tātau and cultural diversity.
"I listened to a couple of numbers at rehearsal on Sunday and there is a Chinese song (Ju Jua Tai performed by Josh Zhang). We have never had anything like that before and the other one was Kindred the rock band performing a song (original song called Unknown) with six Rotorua violinists."
Lakeside 2020 - Tātau Tātau
When: Saturday, 7pm, fireworks about 10.30pm
Where: Rotorua Village Green
What: Free open air concert (but some paid seats immediately in front of the stage)
What to bring: Warm clothing, picnics, low chairs, small volume of alcohol permitted (one bottle of wine or six bottles/cans of beer or six bottles of cider).
Programme:
First half:
Sand Art, The Sand Man - Marcus Winter
In the Stone (Earth, Wind & Fire), Vocalists & Dancers
Rock With You (Michael Jackson, Jessie J version), Krissie Knap,
Outstanding (Gap Band - Charlie Wilson), Russell Harrison
The Lord is My Light, Adeaze
How Deep is Your Love, Adeaze
Blue Darling, Dennis Marsh
Hard to be Humble (Mac Davis), Dennis Marsh, Howie Morrison Jnr
Exodus (Pat Boone), Howie Morrison Jnr
What's Up (4 Non Blondes), Nikau Grace Chater
You'll Never Walk Alone & Climb Every Mountain (Richard Rodgers), Alofa
Mio Bambino Caro (Puccini), Amelia Berry
Lady Dee, Hollie Smith
Ju Hua Tai (Jay Chou), Josh Zhang
Whitiora, Maisey Rika
Whakaaria Mai to Aroha, Maisey Rika
Second half
He Maimai Aroha - Song - I Te Po, Ohinemutu Kapa Haka
Haka Fusion Dance, IDCO
Medley, Savage & the crew
Latino Medley, Eduardo Diaz
Unknown, Kindred
Believer (Imagine Dragons), Russell Harrison
What's Going On (Marvin Gaye), Rawiri Waru
Always Remember Us Like This (Lady Gaga), Rewa Ututaonga
Natural Woman (Carole King), Rewa with Krissie, Maisey, Hollie & Nikau
Bathe in the River (Don McGlashan), Hollie Smith
Sand Art, The Sand Man - Marcus Winter
Higher Ground (Stevie Wonder), all artists
Fireworks
Lakeside ensemble
Music director Richard Anaru
Ernie Semu - keys; Rob Paterson - bass guitar; Ali Morgan - electric guitars;
Mick Ututaonga - drums and tracking; Richard Cesan - percussion; Kathryn Lauder - piano
Paul Norman - trumpet; Brendon Packard - trumpet; Hayley Barker - trombone;
Lewis McCallum - saxophone; Edith Klostermann - violin; Maggie Jones - violin;
Gillian Shapley - violin; Rachel Wilson - violin; Anne Jaquiery - viola; Sarah Jans - cello.
Back-up vocalists: Ra Apanui, Joseph Nichols and Melanie Ranui
Choreographer: Chloe Woolford, CW Entertainment
Dancers: Chloe Woolford, Hana Woolford, Tamzin Coffin, Nikki Wilkinson,
Jane Trask, Hannah Golebiowski, Lucy Golebiowski, Madelyn Grace Skilton, Phoebe Owen,
Joshua McGrath, Adam Wong-Toi. IDCO Identify Dance Company.