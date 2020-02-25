Just four more sleeps until Rotorua's Lakeside extravaganza is held at Rotorua's Lakefront, and it is shaping up to be another beauty. Journalist Kelly Makiha finds out who is on at the show and what they will be singing.

So imagine this.

You're 12 years old, you're singing in front of a crowd of more than 10,000 people and you're meeting, mingling and performing alongside one of your biggest idols.

That's what Nikau Grace Chater is grappling with when she performs at Lakeside 2020 - Tātau Tātau on Saturday night.

In true 12-year-old style, she's "freaking out" about meeting headline act Hollie Smith at a rehearsal tomorrow /.

"I'm so nervous. What if I say the wrong thing?

Hollie Smith will perform at Lakeside on Saturday. Photo / File

"I mean, she's a blues singer, I'm a blues singer and she's one of my biggest idols. I love her music and her voice is amazing and I love how she puts so much soul into her singing."

But despite these pre-show nerves, Nikau is in fact a confident performer who has the backing of the organisers of the show - that's why she's been asked to perform at Lakeside.

Advertisement

Tipped to be a star, the singer-songwriter is described as having a voice beyond her years.

She told the Rotorua Daily Post yesterday she couldn't wait.

"Four more sleeps."

She will be singing What's Up by 4 Non Blondes. In the second half, she gets the chance to share the stage with her idol, singing Natural Woman with Hollie Smith, Maisey Rika, Rewa Ututaonga and Krissie Knap.

"I'm really nervous but I'm so excited for the opportunity to sing in front of heaps of people."

Lakeside 2019 attracted another big crowd. Photo / File

Knowing some of the thousands in the crowd are her Rotorua Intermediate School classmates was the nerve-racking part, she said.

"I get really scared singing in front of my friends. I think 'oh my gosh, I don't want to make a fool of myself' because at my age it's all about jokes."

Nikau's mother, Rachel Chater, said she was excited to watch her daughter on the big stage.

Advertisement

"I get so nervous for her but I'm so unbelievably proud of what she's done and her level of confidence."

Nikau Grace Chater in May last year at her Rotorua Intermediate School music room. Photo / Stephen Parker

She said at rehearsals this week, it was so nice to see the other artists interacting with her daughter.

"They treat her like one of them and to have that experience is so awesome. She's not treated like a little kid. She's just so lucky to get this opportunity."

Meanwhile, Lakeside Charitable Trust chairman Ian Edward said everything was shaping up well for Saturday's show, including the weather.

A spectacular fireworks display lights up the sky at Lakeside 2019. Photo / File

"The weather is looking fine for Saturday but it has got noticeably colder this week so everyone should ensure they bring warm clothes."

He said the stage was going up now and the rehearsals were going well with songs that reflected the concept of this year's show - tātau tātau and cultural diversity.

"I listened to a couple of numbers at rehearsal on Sunday and there is a Chinese song (Ju Jua Tai performed by Josh Zhang). We have never had anything like that before and the other one was Kindred the rock band performing a song (original song called Unknown) with six Rotorua violinists."

Lakeside 2020 - Tātau Tātau's logo represents diversity. Photo / Supplied

Lakeside 2020 - Tātau Tātau

When: Saturday, 7pm, fireworks about 10.30pm

Where: Rotorua Village Green

What: Free open air concert (but some paid seats immediately in front of the stage)

What to bring: Warm clothing, picnics, low chairs, small volume of alcohol permitted (one bottle of wine or six bottles/cans of beer or six bottles of cider).

Programme:

First half:

Sand Art, The Sand Man - Marcus Winter

In the Stone (Earth, Wind & Fire), Vocalists & Dancers

Rock With You (Michael Jackson, Jessie J version), Krissie Knap,

Outstanding (Gap Band - Charlie Wilson), Russell Harrison

The Lord is My Light, Adeaze

How Deep is Your Love, Adeaze

Blue Darling, Dennis Marsh

Hard to be Humble (Mac Davis), Dennis Marsh, Howie Morrison Jnr

Exodus (Pat Boone), Howie Morrison Jnr

What's Up (4 Non Blondes), Nikau Grace Chater

You'll Never Walk Alone & Climb Every Mountain (Richard Rodgers), Alofa

Mio Bambino Caro (Puccini), Amelia Berry

Lady Dee, Hollie Smith

Ju Hua Tai (Jay Chou), Josh Zhang

Whitiora, Maisey Rika

Whakaaria Mai to Aroha, Maisey Rika

Second half

He Maimai Aroha - Song - I Te Po, Ohinemutu Kapa Haka

Haka Fusion Dance, IDCO

Medley, Savage & the crew

Latino Medley, Eduardo Diaz

Unknown, Kindred

Believer (Imagine Dragons), Russell Harrison

What's Going On (Marvin Gaye), Rawiri Waru

Always Remember Us Like This (Lady Gaga), Rewa Ututaonga

Natural Woman (Carole King), Rewa with Krissie, Maisey, Hollie & Nikau

Bathe in the River (Don McGlashan), Hollie Smith

Sand Art, The Sand Man - Marcus Winter

Higher Ground (Stevie Wonder), all artists

Fireworks

Krissie Knap performs on Lakeside last year. Photo / File

Lakeside ensemble

Music director Richard Anaru

Ernie Semu - keys; Rob Paterson - bass guitar; Ali Morgan - electric guitars;

Mick Ututaonga - drums and tracking; Richard Cesan - percussion; Kathryn Lauder - piano

Paul Norman - trumpet; Brendon Packard - trumpet; Hayley Barker - trombone;

Lewis McCallum - saxophone; Edith Klostermann - violin; Maggie Jones - violin;

Gillian Shapley - violin; Rachel Wilson - violin; Anne Jaquiery - viola; Sarah Jans - cello.

Back-up vocalists: Ra Apanui, Joseph Nichols and Melanie Ranui

Choreographer: Chloe Woolford, CW Entertainment

Dancers: Chloe Woolford, Hana Woolford, Tamzin Coffin, Nikki Wilkinson,

Jane Trask, Hannah Golebiowski, Lucy Golebiowski, Madelyn Grace Skilton, Phoebe Owen,

Joshua McGrath, Adam Wong-Toi. IDCO Identify Dance Company.