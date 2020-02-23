The biggest driver behind the soaring junior numbers at Lake City Athletic Club in recent years has been the all-inclusive, whānau-orientated environment created. Sports reporter David Beck finds out more from a family of newcomers.

Since signing their children up for junior athletics at the start of the season, Makarita and Koro Nikora have seen a surge in confidence and enthusiasm in their children Te Aomapuna, 5, and Mataatua, 9.

Te Aomapuna and Mataatua were two of more than 250 children who competed at the Lake City Athletic Club Ribbon Day in Rotorua on Saturday, while Koro and Makarita volunteered as helpers.

"We met [Lake City children's convenor Kelly Albrecht] through rugby, we coached one of the Waikite junior teams and Kelly's daughter was playing," Koro said.

"A couple of other kids had already had a season at athletics and we had seen the change in them. They were competitive and fit and fast.

"We spoke to Kelly and signed up. Our kids love it - they were a little bit shy to start off with but once they got into the season it's been pretty good. Especially travelling away, you meet the kids who are part of our club but then you meet the other clubs around the country as well."

Te Aomapuna and Mataatua have competed at ribbon days throughout Bay of Plenty and Waikato and Mataatua also competed at the Colgate Games where he won gold in the shot put and discus.

Lake City's Corbin Smith, 10, (left) and Hamish Chapman, 10, go toe-to-toe in a boys' 200m heat. Photo / Andrew Warner

Mataatua also performed a karakia at the start ribbon day on Saturday.

"Their confidence is really good. We were proud of him for standing up and doing that, doing the athletics and that has helped him with his confidence levels, he's come out of his shell. They both picked up a couple of first places in their events, they were really happy.

"I can't speak highly enough of Kelly and Joeline [Elliott], the amount of work they do for the club and how they make families, kids and parents, feel really welcome. I'd recommend it to anyone, to take their kids down there and get into it.

"We stuck our hands up to pitch in and help on Saturday and so did a whole heap of Lake City parents on Saturday and the days leading up to the event. It was awesome, there were people there after work, setting up and organising, doing chores to get ready, and then the day went really well."

Lake City Athletic Club's Michael Harding, 7, throws the discus during the club's ribbon day on Saturday. Photo / Andrew Warner

Seeing his children enjoying competing so much inspired Koro to follow in their footsteps.

"Since they've been doing athletics, we've been telling them to get out there and give it all a go. My boy, he's more of a field event [type} and not much of a runner but we tell him to get on the track and give it a go.

"That made me, Kelly and one of the other parents Dave McGrath take a bit of our own medicine and we went and entered the Masters Games in Dunedin."

Tayla Albrecht, 10, launches herself in the long jump. Photo / Andrew Warner

At the Masters Games, McGrath won gold in the shot put, discus and weight throw, Albrecht won gold in the shot put and discus and Nikora claimed gold in the high jump.

"We had to lead by example, I guess," Nikora said.