

Whether we debate the funding of State Highway 2 by the previous government, the project was ready to go to tender.

Readers may be interested to know the present government has wasted more than two years but has, at last, approved the SH2 upgrade.

Here in the western part of the region, we want the same standard of roading network that people have in the Eastern end of the Western Bay, with the magnificent safe Eastern Arterial developed under the previous Government.

We need decent transport infrastructure here in this growing region.

Regardless of who is governing NZ, central government has the responsibility.

No more excuses, please.

(Abridged)

Margaret Murray-Benge

Western Bay of Plenty District councillor



Advertisement

Value of money



Bryan Gould wants the Government to print more money so that all the necessary infrastructure projects could be finished quicker ( Opinion, February 11 ).

However, I think that the value of our money is determined by all the assets that we as a country posses.

Say for instance our total assets are $100 billion, the value of our dollar would be based on that.

If the Government decides to print another $10 billion, would that not result in a 10 per cent inflation?

If the Government needed more money it could also issue government bonds, which would not cause inflation in my opinion.

Douwe Visser

Rotorua

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

Advertisement

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz