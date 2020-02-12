BREAM BAY COMMUNITY SPIRIT

A sea of lovingly polished and restored metal filled Caledonian Park for the annual Waipū Car and Bike Show last weekend. More than 500 cars and 150 bikes were parked up by their owners to be admired by the general public.

Karen Cave, who with husband Ron does the bulk of organising the day on behalf of Waipū Lions, says the charitable event attracted a good number of entries.

READ MORE:

• Decision to revoke transport licence for Northland logging truck company dropped

• Drought declared in Northland and 80k in government assistance

• Far North by-election, Waitangi event in Hokianga and free retirement seminar

"We are waiting on final figures but look to have done as well or better than last year."

Last year the show distributed $19,000 to Bream Bay community groups. This year the bulk of fundraising will go to the Waipū Volunteer Fire Brigade, with some also going to the Bream Bay Swimming Club and Bream Bay College groups, which provided helpers on the day.

Winner of the People's Choice award was Finnesse Kairau (pictured with husband Larry Thompson) with her restored Harley Trike and custom-built coffin carrier. Photo / Julie Paton

Vehicles from every era filled Caledonian Park last Sunday for the Waipū Car and Bike Show. Photo / Julie Paton

With three generations in polka dots, Fiona Bond (left), granddaughter Sofia Reynish and Janelle Reynish were in the running for the best-dressed award. Photo / Julie Paton

Spectators voted for the People's Choice winner, the prize this year going to Finnesse Kairau of Te Ao Mako Enterprises with her Harley-Davidson Road King trike towing a custom-built "coffin carrier".

The ensemble is available for funeral corteges soon from Kairau's newly established business, Tame the Beast Tours, which also offers classic excursions.

"People are looking for something different," says Kairau, who explains the idea for the coffin bike trailer was inspired by traditional horse and carriage funerals.

Advertisement

New Art n' Tartan director and information evening

A new face will take the helm at this year's Waipū Art n' Tartan wearable arts competition and show.

Art n' Tartan's new director Debi Walters Brown. Photo / supplied

Debi Walters Brown, a Waipū local, will direct the 10th anniversary show. Walters Brown is well known for her work in many aspects of the theatre, and has always had a passion for wearable art.

She has worked on costuming and choreography, prop making, scenery building, music and modelling. Walters Brown has been involved with Art n' Tartan in the past and modelled for award-winning designers.

The 2019 Supreme Art n' Tartan winner, Scottish Winds, designed by Aimee Toomes. Photo / Supplied

This year's competition kicks off with an information evening for anyone wanting to be involved in the event in any capacity – contestant, model or volunteer helper. If you are interested in being part of this Waipū calendar highlight, head along to the Goody Goody Deli and Eatery in The Centre at 5pm on February 19. Enjoy a glass of wine, nibbles, and glean information from past team members. Entry forms for the 2020 show will be available.

Nominations close tomorrow

Last chance to get deserving citizens recognised – nominations for this year's Ruakākā Citizen of the Year close tomorrow. So, pick up a nomination form from Ruakākā Library and make sure everyone knows about the good people who keep the community ticking.

Cricketers in final

Bream Bay men's cricket team have made the final of the Northland Reserve Grade. The 40-over final game will be played against Onerahi at the Bream Bay College grounds on Sunday, with the first ball at 12.30pm. If you have a spare hour or two on Sunday afternoon, head down and support your local cricket team.

Hockey rally days

Senior hockey players both old and new, are invited along to Bream Bay Hockey Club's first hit of the season, a rally day at Kensington Hockey Stadium in Whangārei this Sunday from 10am-noon. Team trials and registration, social and competitive grades available. Rally days for all grades of junior hockey players Year 8 and below are on March 2 and 4 at Bream Bay College next to the hockey turf from 5pm-6pm. Register and pay fees on one of these days.

Family festival fun

This Saturday is the Ruakākā Community Summer Festival, with fun family entertainment, activities and food from 7am-10pm at the Ruakākā Recreation Centre. Bring the family and enjoy a day of music from bands and solo artists and a wide range of food, along with pony rides, bouncy castles, colouring competition, swap-a-book, cardio drumming, goal-kicking. Stalls will be selling all kinds of goods from second-hand goods to glass, candles, fresh produce, children's items, pickles and jam, and garden ornaments.

Advertisement

Boats and bands

Also on Saturday is the Snake Bank Challenge, a race for all sailors and paddlers in floating vessels of all descriptions. The day runs from 10am-5.20pm from the Marsden Yacht and Boat Club at One Tree Point.

Register on the day or via the yacht club website. On Saturday afternoon, the Basin City Big Band will entertain at 566 Cove Rd in Waipū with their jazz sounds, from 3pm-5.30pm. Admission is $10, bring your own food, drinks and seating and sit back and enjoy the music.

Waipū skatepark meeting

Have your say on the design of a new skatepark in the Waipū Activity Zone at a meeting this Sunday from 2pm-4pm at the park by the Waihoihoi River in Waipū. Come along and meet Whangārei District Council representatives and Rich Landscapes, the designer, and discuss proposals for the area.

• Email Julie Paton at moojoy@xtra.co.nz if you've got Bream Bay news to share with Advocate readers.