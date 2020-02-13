KAIPARA CONNECTION

A little blue penguin that was rescued after being savagely mauled by a dog on the Kaipara's west coast - has died from its injuries.

Ihapera Paniora found the blue penguin with a bite to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

10th annual gun show in Dargaville

Water restrictions update - for Kaipara

Kai Iwi Lakes - TriAthlon is back