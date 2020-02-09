To some, the body can be seen as a blank canvas.

Bring a touch of ink into the equation and this canvas can be used as form of self-expression, a vessel for the creative mind to run wild or a display of dedication to cultural traditions.

Thousands of these canvases, some blank but most not, walked around the Energy Event Centre this weekend for the Rotorua's first-ever Tattoo Hui.

The whirrs and vibrations of hundreds of tattoo guns at work filled the air but their subjects appeared too seasoned to let slip any audible sign of pain.

Kristie Donovan covers her body in tattoos as she has a love for the art form. Photo / Andrew Warner

Li'aifaiva Malofie had been involved with traditional Samoan tattoos and pe'a for as long as he could remember.

A crowd gathered to watch Malofie use the traditional method of tapping with a sharp shell for hours at a time to create art on the upper thigh of a young man, who lay with his eyes closed.

Malofie said this type of tattooing was one of the few things considered as "measina" or a cultural treasure in the Samoan culture.

"Going through this in our culture is how a young man shows his service to his family."



Out of all the countries in the Pacific, Samoa was the only one whose traditional tattoo practices had not been hindered by colonisation, he said.

"It's a huge credit to our forefathers for holding on to this."

Malofie won the event's prize for best tattoo of the day on Saturday.

Local moko artist Tawhanga Rika kept busy at the event. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua moko artist Tawhanga Rika was in awe of Malofie's practice and the design styles that came with Samoan tattoo.

Rika was at the event as a "stroke of luck" as his friend could not make it.

He said he came down to "spread the word" about traditional Māori art and inform people of the true meaning behind tattoos like the popular tā moko.

"A show like this really helps with an artist's personal growth... there are some really inspirational art forms here."

Artist Peter Elers showcasing his craft at the event. Photo / Andrew Warner

The event was put on by Hati Steedman, a Bay of Plenty artist who aimed to bring creatives together to showcase art in a range of forms.

Project manager Tia Smith said the "best of the best" in the tattoo and creative industry had come for the event, including people from as far as away as Canada.

She said people from all walks of life from "B-boys to rockers" had come down, with more than 40 per cent coming from out of town for the event.

Project manager for the event Tia Smith. Photo / Andrew Warner

Although it was primarily tā moko and tattoo artists, the show also put on taiaha performances, break dancers and even bone carving demonstrations.

Hawke's Bay woman Kristie Donovan was covered in tattoos from her neck down.

As a manager of a tattoo parlour, she said she loved the way the people could showcase their "creative vision" through body art.

She said she chose to ink up as it was a style she "appreciated a lot" and just simply loved to look at.

Li'Aifaiva Malofie and his team work tirelessly for hours on end just to tattoo one person with traditional Samoan methods. Photo / Andrew Warner

"People have creative license over their bodies, it's a blank canvas."

The local New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute was at the event, showcasing wood carving and weaving, as well as educating artists and attendees about the traditional meaning behind the art.

Manager Tony Thompson said there was a bit of culture behind almost every piece of art out there and it was important people were made aware.

The event ran from Friday through to Sunday.