A Tauranga man has clocked up his 20th and 21st convictions for driving while forbidden and also convicted for fleeing police which led to a high-speed pursuit around several streets before he was found hiding in a back yard.

Kingi Ranapia, 40, pleaded guilty to six charges through his lawyer when he appeared in the Tauranga District Court on February 5 by audio-visual link from prison.

Ranapia admitted charges of operating a motor vehicle with sustained loss of traction, and two charges of driving while his licence was suspended or revoked (a third or subsequent offence).

He also pleaded guilty to failing to stop for police, reckless driving and a joint charge of unlawful possession of a firearm, namely a sawn-off .22 Ruger 10/22 rifle.

The police summary of facts revealed the rifle was found hidden in a black container inside a vehicle stopped by police in Greerton Rd, Tauranga on July 29 last year.

Police say the rifle was loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition and the safety catch was "switched to fire".

Ranapia, who was a passenger in the car, originally denied any knowledge of the gun.

The alleged driver of the vehicle has also been charged in relation to the firearm.

The sustained loss of traction charge was laid after Ranapia performed a burn-out at the intersection of Cameron Rd and 15th Ave, Tauranga on October 30 last year.

He also breached his learner's licence by driving without a qualified supervisor.

Ranapia was also stopped by police in Jones St, Gate Pa that same day and was suspended from driving until January 21 this year due to excess demerit points.

Despite the suspension, Ranapia was spotted driving again on Christmas Eve last year and stopped by police on the corner of 11th Ave and Cameron Rd, Tauranga.

Five days later he was seen by police driving at speed west of Chadwick Rd in Greerton.

Ranapia saw the marked patrol car at the intersection with Cameron Rd and drove into the opposing lane and went around the roundabout on the wrong side of the road.

He then turned right on a blind corner and into Cameron Rd.

Police activated the patrol car lights and sirens but Ranapia drove on at speed on the wrong side of the road for about 500m before cutting back into the correct lane.

Moments later the vehicle was found abandoned with a blown-out tyre in Cheyne Rd with the passenger still inside but Ranapia had fled on foot and hid in a nearby backyard.

A police dog handler tracked him to his hiding spot and Ranapia was arrested.

A police crash expert estimated Ranapia's average speed at about 133km/h.

Ranapia had 19 prior convictions for driving while disqualified, suspended or on a revoked licence, the police summary of facts also revealed.

Judge John MacDonald convicted Ranapia on all the charges and further remanded him in custody for sentencing on April 3.