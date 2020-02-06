I am a retired school teacher who taught in a South Auckland school for 36 years.

I often had discussions with students about racism and unkindness to others.

They always responded positively because they had friends from different ethnic groups who they knew well and knew they had many things in common even if there were some differences.

I was appalled by Rotorua councillor Fisher Wang's coronavirus racism experiences (News, January 30) and would like to say to him that I believe most people would feel like I do.

The people who make these comments are uneducated, lacking in intelligence and insecure.

We all came to New Zealand at one time from places around the world.

We are lucky because New Zealand is God's own.

We can be different but are the same in many ways.

We laugh, we cry, we love our families.

Keep up the good work Fisher and hold your head high.

Heather Harvey

Tauranga



Road manners lacking

Courtesy is something lacking on our roads.

I agree motorists should give buses the chance to get back into the traffic stream (News, February 5).

Courtesy however, is a two-way street. When we lived in Brisbane, if we gave a bus a flash of lights to move out ahead of us, the response by the bus driver was a quick wave of the hand by way of thanks.

If our local bus drivers did the same thing, and acknowledged being given way to, maybe more car drivers would do so.

Pity that courtesy is not included in our road code. Maybe traffic cops should give vouchers to those with good road manners.

Chris Pattison

Papamoa

