Way back in the first quarter of last year two of my cousins gave me a card for my birthday.

In it they promised to take me on an adventure before my next birthday.

I was scared because this adventure was being planed by none other than Cousin One and Cousin Four — remember them?

Cousin One is the real problem, she comes up with all sorts of "good ideas". Last time it was a "ninety minutes up then a cruise down - probably about 30 minutes" to Sunrise Hut that tuned out to be a four-hour hike — and that was without even reaching our destination.

So yes, I was a tad worried about this adventure.

Months went by and I didn't hear anything. Whew — they must have forgotten. Then about half way through the year they told me to keep the weekend of February 1 free.

No more was said until I meet with Cousin One and other family members for lunch early in December.

"You haven't forgotten about February 1 have you," said Cousin One with a wicked gleam in her eye.

Then someone at the table mentioned sky diving and bungy jumping. My stomach flipped at the very thought of jumping off or out of anything.

Hope you haven't wasted your money on that, I said, because I am not doing it.

"Oh go one you'll be fine. Just wait and see."

So for the last two months I've tried my very best not to think about it. Come last Monday I still hadn't heard anything. Phew. They must have been teasing me. Nothing on Tuesday, or Wednesday.

Then on Thursday my phone pinged and I saw Cousin One's name pop up. Oh dear.

She said she would ring me later that night to discuss "our big day out on Saturday."

I quickly replied "remember I ain't jumping out of anything".

Her reply and I quote "Oh come on. Don't be a sook. We can give you a blind fold. Nah - no jumping from heights required. How are you with dark confined spaces." She did finish that with two smiley faces but . . .

So I was on tender hooks until she finally rang. "Hey cuzzie" she said laughing. "Are you ready — we are off to Michael Buble."

What? I was not expecting that. Way to tame for these girls. But she wasn't kidding. "We have seats, so we don't need to go early. Foods sorted just bring some water and make sure it's in a sealed bottle. Come to ours about 4pm and we will have bubbles and nibbles before we go."

When I arrived on Saturday I had to be honest and told them Buble was not really my thing. I don't think I've ever listened to one of his songs.

They both said "same, but we thought it might be fun".

That turned out to be the understatement of the night.

We had a blast. What an outstanding performer Buble is. He had the crowd in the palm of his hand from the moment he opened his mouth. He was funny, and what a voice.

We danced and sang the night away. Best birthday present ever!

Linda Hall is assistant editor of Hawke's Bay Today.