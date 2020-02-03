This Waitangi Day will be a little different for the people of Clive - the first time in 20 years without Jim and Marie Edwards' waka travelling down the river.

The pair made the announcement in a statement as they continue to wait to re-enter the river due to the on-going delayed dredging.

The waka was removed in April 2019 and hasn't gone back into the river since.

"As the Waitangi Day celebrations are now upon us we would like to say to all the many enquirers that we will not be in attendance this year or maybe not even the following one as owing to the amount of mud in the Clive River.

READ MORE:

• Waka removed from Clive River, Hawke's Bay, but it might never go back

• Clive River rule flouting 'appalling' says harbourmaster

• Premium - Clive River waka finds a life line but sediment still an issue

• Premium - What is the Clive River's future? Dredging of mud delayed again over environmental concerns

"We have been forced to cancel all waka rides from the previous season's cruise ships and most likely all of the current one as well.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank all the many, many helpers who have assisted us from day one in the year 2000 when we first came to Clive to celebrate the new millennium.

"As a result of the overwhelming response we had from the public we decided to stay there and continue on to celebrate Waitangi Day and what a ride it has been," the statement read.

Advertisement

"We would like to acknowledge the following people who joyfully turned up every year to make our day a success who have since passed on – Tim Stead, Lily Baker, Richard Taka, Pikihoro Mulligan and Nathan McNabb."

The Waitangi Day commemorations at Clive will still be going ahead opening with an early morning hīkoi (walk) starting at the Atea a Rangi Celestial Compass at Waitangi Park, Awatoto, at 7.45am.

That will be followed at 8.30am by a haka pōwhiri (welcome) by local Māori and Te Aute College on the banks of the river adjacent to Farndon Park.

There will also be a re-enactment of the arrival of settlers in the presence of local waka ama.

Ngati Kahungunu has also organised a free community Waitangi Day Family Celebration in Hastings at the Mitre 10 Park, formerly known as the Regional Hawke's Bay Sports Park.

A special ceremony to mark Waitangi Day will take place at noon followed by a full afternoon of entertainment including soul powered funk of the Hipstamatics, Harmonic Resonators, Adeaze, NRG Rising, Israel Starr and local artists Talitha Blake and Aaron Edwards.

Ngati Kahungunu will also be bringing back New Zealand's iconic Mahons Family Amusement rides and Madd Funs inflatables for the littlies with rides available all day.