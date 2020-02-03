After this government was elected, it put the ready-to-go Northern Link SH2 on hold.

We, the ever-suffering people, wasted two-and-a-half years, lobbying, talking, sweating, queuing for miles at most times of the day and evening as congestion increased and people died.

We are supposed to be grateful for its courage, but I just wish it had the integrity to endorse the previous government's decision to build the northern link. We would have been two-and-a-half years into the project by now.

As for the awful congestion through Katikati, there is no decision on the Katikati bypass, nor the dangerous and frightening Omokoroa intersection.

Any government should know the longer it delays building infrastructure in growing communities, the more it fails its responsibility, which in my view is what is happening.

SH29 is now equally congested and should become an election issue as well, and we should settle for nothing less than a commitment to fix our two state highways properly.

Both political parties should be making that commitment prior to the election on September 19.

(Abridged)

Margaret Murray-Benge, Tauranga.



Anthem wording fine

Fiona Downes' suggestions regarding the national anthem having outdated language, outlined in Simon Wilson's article on February 1, have little foundation in my view.

The phrases "triple star" and "shafts of war" are not difficult to understand. Many words and concepts in verse two, she wishes to use are as, or more, difficult.

Tens of thousands of New Zealanders died or were bereaved by real shafts or war. Should they be forgotten? Perhaps because they are not under 30 years old?

These words have real significance for many older residents. I have sympathy for making life simple for new citizens, but our National anthem is one treasure which should be untouched.

It should be lofty, inspirational and noble. Immigrants should move to what is New Zealand's treasures. They, like young New Zealanders, need to have some things to grow up into, not diluted down to them.

I disagree that the first verse is a dirge. There are many rousing, inspiring, lively renditions. Downes should reconsider the anthem's national, historical and constitutional significance which, I am pleased, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is doing.

(Abridged)

G Keith Overend, Bellevue.



National's decision refreshing

Bearing in mind the disgraceful way New Zealand voters were, in my view, held to ransom by a minor political party in 2017, it was refreshing to read in your publication that the National Party has been forthright in its decision to rule out any deal with NZ First after this year's election.

People throughout New Zealand are unlikely to be deceived a second time.

(Abridged)

Ray Malcolm, Mount Maunganui.

