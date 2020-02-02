The Lakelands Māori men's cricket team hope yesterday's fixture against Northern Māori will be the spark needed to inspire more indigenous fixtures in the future.

For one father and son pair, it was a unique occasion as they lined up on opposite sides.

Whakatāne's Brent Jones was selected to captain the Lakelands Māori side while his 15-year-old son Harry Jones was selected in the Northern Māori team. The pair usually play together for the Trident High School team in the Lakelands Senior Reserve competition.

On the day, it was Harry and his Northern teammates who had the last laugh, claiming a 74-run win.

However, speaking before the game, Brent said it was a special occasion to be a part of regardless of the result.

"It was a bit of a surprise [being selected as captain] considering there were so many other people to pick from but it's going to be a great honour.

"We've got a great opportunity here to create a legacy for Lakelands Māori so that's our job today; to create something a special and leave a legacy for our young players in the team - it's an opportunity in the years to come to keep this going and show endeavour worthy of an annual fixture."

Brent came out of retirement this season as a player/coach for the Trident High School team and was enjoying the opportunity to play on the same side as his son. However, there would be no holding back as they lined up against each other yesterday.

"If he gets me out he might be sleeping outside," Brent laughed.

"With Trident, we left the local college grade to test the kids in the men's competition. I thought I'd play a couple of games but I haven't missed one since. We've got a group of lads that I've been coaching since they were 8 or 9 years old so to be playing alongside them in a men's competition is pretty special.

"This is a bonus today. I gave cricket away with injury about 2009 before coming back this year. I played since I was a little fella, all the way through and Harry has been the same.

Lakelands Māori bowler Matthew Collier steams in against Northern Māori at Smallbone Park. Photo / Stephen Parker

"For me, I love the fielding, the strategies. It's the concentration of the game, that's what I get out of it. Then, seeing these fellas climb through the grades and their development, that's what I'm getting a kick out of."

Harry said he was surprised but excited to be selected in the Northern side.

"It's going to be fun, hopefully I go well. I just want to play well and make a name for myself.

"I listen to dad most of the time, I think we're pretty good together. Hopefully, it's a good game. I've just enjoyed cricket my whole life really, getting runs, getting people out, being involved in it."

Northern batted first in the match and scored steadily to reach 256/9 in their 50 overs. The openers did the majority of the damage, Cooper Robinson scored 51 and Keith Vincent was run out on 42.

Harry Jones chipped in with six runs while his dad Brent took two wickets for 18 runs off his four overs bowling. Paul Wyllie was the best of the Lakelands bowlers with four wickets for 47 runs off his 10 overs.

Lakelands were valiant in their efforts to chase down the total.

Openers Tuwhakaiti Winsor and Sam Kershaw set a platform with 52 and 41 runs respectively. Brent Jones scored a quick fire 41 off 34 balls later in the innings but it was not enough as Lakelands were all out for 182.

Kieran Thomas, Jamie Hare and Moko Rivers took three wickets each for Northern.