When new Bethlehem College principal Larne Edmeades was thinking about taking on the position, he knew God would play a large role in his discernment.

So he and wife Rosemary, whom he married in 1991, prayed long and hard - and eventually, he came to the decision that it was right to take the role.

Not just for him, but for the school as well - "so after 20 years of living in the same house in Auckland, we packed up", he said.

Edmeades has been teaching for more than 20 years, most of them at ACG Education schools in Auckland.

There was a strong home influence in his choice of career, Edmeades said.

"My dad was a teacher, and became principal of a school in Auckland," he said.

"I enjoyed being in school, to be honest, and so I probably became a teacher because of the influence of teachers."

That influence has carried on through his family to his children, he said, with one of his four children becoming a primary school teacher.

"I guess it's part of us as a family."

His youngest daughter Anna, 14, has also started at Bethlehem College this year - but he has no idea how she's coping with having her father as principal yet.

"You'd have to ask her," he said.

Edmeades was born in Christchurch and later moved to Whakatāne, where he attended primary school with his future wife.

He later attended Ōrewa College, where his father was deputy principal while Edmeades was between Year 9 and Year 12. Then he transferred to Auckland Grammar School.

He said he had been fortunate to have a career in teaching where he had been able to "grow into new roles".

"I found myself able to learn with some amazing people and opportunities unfolded," he said.

Edmeades comes to Bethlehem College from ACG Parnell in Auckland, where he was principal from 2005 to 2016.

"I really enjoyed being part of ACG for nearly 20 years, but I strongly felt I needed to take a break," he said.

Edmeades is very open about his faith - while Bethlehem College is a non-denominational Christian school, Edmeades was raised Baptist.

"I'm one for whom Christ died, and I say Jesus is Lord," he said.

"Christ is at the centre of all our thinking and working."

The students, as well, are at the centre of all that he does as a principal.

"They were made in the image of the Creator - that's the very heart and mission of this school since 1987. It's my job to steward that now," he said.

He hopes to bring to the role a sense of integrity, and joy "about kids and learning".

"I trust that I bring in me what God has planted in my life in terms of being a man of God ... I bring my experience as an educator, and love for learning, and I trust that people can see that."

He's hopeful for his time at Bethlehem College.

"I just trust that God put me in the right place at the right time to glorify Him."