

The Department of Conservation says its walking track at Cape Kidnappers will now likely remain closed for "several months" while a risk assessment is completed.

The 1.5km track will remain closed while a Quantitative Risk Assessment (QRA) report, commissioned by Hastings District Council, goes through the final stages of review.

The report, which was delayed due to weather conditions and a need to recapture drone survey information, will attempt to deal with technical analysis of the geology of the 8km of cliffs and seeks to understand risks in a wider context.

DoC Lower North Island operations director Reg Kemper said they must "fully understand the level of risk involved before encouraging people to undertake the whole journey" after two tourists were injured in a landslide on January 23, 2019.

"It's a huge task and it's important to get this right," he said.

"DoC and the council are seeking to get as complete an analysis of the hazards and risk assessment as possible, and to meet best practice, which has meant accepting that the report will take longer to complete than first planned."

Kemper added: "We are told this work is likely to take several months."

Earlier this month, Cape Kidnappers tour operating company Gannet Beach Adventures were forced to suspend all tours over conservation land at Black Reef - part of which is in close proximity to a fracture in the rock face above.

Tukituki National MP Lawrence Yule, who plans to meet with all involved parties next week, said while he supports the DoC protocol, he is disappointed with the time frame of actions.

"The process was meant to be done in October, then it was going to be Christmas and now it is going to be several months," he said.

"I am not critical of the fact they want to study this, but I am critical about how long it's been."

Yule added: "Effectively, Gannet Beach Adventures won't be operating this season – a whole season will be lost."

Kemper said DoC "acknowledges" the frustrations surrounding the uncertainty of Gannet Beach Adventures, but said safety is paramount.

"In this situation where the risk involves the potential for multiple lives to be lost if another event occurs, it's vital that we have all the information before reaching a decision on re-opening the DoC track or allowing concessions to recommence over DoC-managed reserves," he said.

"While we acknowledge the work of Gannet Beach Adventures to mitigate risks, as well as their track record, the potential for multiple casualties, should a rock fall event occur, is significant.

"When the QRA process began, the understanding was that it would be finalised by October last year at which time we could have made a decision that would give clarity to Gannet Beach Adventures about the future of their concession, prior to the peak visitor season."

Kemper added: "DoC is not able to influence when it will be complete. We are supporting the council and others in their work to ensure the report is robust and accurate."

Gannet Beach Adventures owner Colin Lindsay declined to comment.