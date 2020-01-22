The innovation and creativity evident in the Hemo Gorge sculpture (News, January 18) design and manufacture are very exciting.

I'm thinking of the Sydney Opera House which was subject to delays and doubt. Yet it's difficult to imagine Sydney without this building, which was as challenging to produce as the Hemo Gorge sculpture appears to be.

Congratulations to those working so hard to bring us the sculpture, which I am confident will become an inspiring landmark.

Ruth Thomas

Rotorua



Your article (News, January 18) says the Hemo Sculpture is nearing completion.

A cost of $743,000 is given. It was conceived about four years ago. Back in the good old days when global warming was still simmering under the surface.

Is this an ethical use of public money when homes are flooding in torrential rain, some people don't have a home, and ageing infrastructure is impeding the building of new development?

I don't think so. Is this council really going to be people-centric as they have vowed to be?

(Abridged)

Lesley Haddon

Rotorua



