There are few caskets that carry a 100th birthday balloon, a card from the Queen acknowledging that milestone and a trophy saluting scoring golf's elusive hole-in-one.

Doris Finn's had all three when she was farewelled at St Luke's church on Thursday, five days after her death.

Her death came less than two days after she celebrated her centenary milestone. Her family and close friends are convinced this determined woman willed herself to live long enough to mark 100 years on this Earth.

Rotorua Mayor Steve Chadwick describes Doris Finn as the matriarch of one of Rotorua's longest-established retailing families.

Her father-in-law opened Finns Menswear in 1934 and after his war service in the Pacific her husband Ray joined him in the business which became Finn & Son. His and Doris' sons, Dennis and Ron, went into the family firm straight from school. They were instrumental in establishing the landmark Finns 304 building on the corner of Pukuatua and Tutanekai Sts which opened in 1966.

More latterly Ron Finn and his wife Lesley ran Finns Fashions, pitched at the female market.

A Lancashire coalminer's daughter, the then Doris Alder was born, as her granddaughter Shiree Clifton noted, at the start of the "roaring 20s" in Huntly, which was at that time the heart of coalmining in the North Island.

When World War II broke out she became a WAAC (member of the Women's Auxiliary Air Force), based at Whenuapai.

Advertisement

It was there she met her husband-to-be, Ray Finn.

They married in Auckland in 1946, immediately settling in Rotorua.

Ray and Doris Finn settled in Rotorua after getting married. Photo / Supplied

At her farewell service her elder son Dennis Finn described Doris as an encouraging and supportive mother who, at the same time, did not shy away from practising tough love when he, his brother and sister misbehaved.

His brother Ron talked of how he knew his mother liked her chops well done.

"The smoke alarm was her timer."

She also enjoyed a glass of wine, something that was confirmed when he and his wife returned to an empty wine cellar after an overseas trip.

He talked of his mother's elegance, saying "she enjoyed her weekly spit and polish [hair and allied treatments] as she called it", her quick wit and of the contribution she made to the wider community - something acknowledged by the district council when she was presented with a community service award.

There was also recognition for her long years of service to St Luke's and the women's service organisation Zonta.

Advertisement

A charter member when the club began in 1973, she remained an active member for close to 40 years.

A former Rotorua president and district governor, Janette Irvine told the many who gathered to say their goodbyes that a Zonta scholarship acknowledging young women in public affairs has been named in honour of Doris and her close friend and fellow charter member Rangi Briggs, who died in 2017.

Doris Finn was a keen Mahjong player and sportswoman, excelling at tennis and golf as the hole-in-one trophy on her casket testified.

She is survived by her two sons, daughter Sheryl, eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.