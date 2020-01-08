

The Kidnappers Country Music Festival is set to entertain hundreds of weekend festival-goers on its return to the Bay.

The annual event will be held at Hawke's Bay Racing Centre on Friday, with plenty of motorhomes expected in attendance.

Wayne Tapson, who runs the festival with wife Sandy, said they are hoping for a good number of festival-goers for the 21st anniversary of the Hawke's Bay-born event.

"We started out at Cape Kidnappers, which is where the title of the festival came from," he said.

"Sometimes you can get 200 motorhomes on site, sometimes 350. This year we are expecting a good turnout."

Tapson added: "It brings a lot of business into Hawke's Bay and into the community here."

Wayne and Sandy Tapson set to celebrate 21 years of organising the Kidnappers Country Music Festival. Photo / Warren Buckland

The festival, which was first held at the Clifton Motor Camp at the base of Cape Kidnappers in 2000, looks to raise funds for charitable causes across Hawke's Bay.

"Everything that we do is to raise money for charity," he said. "As long as my bills get paid, whatever is left over we buy stuff for a particular cause. Once we pay for the lot, whatever is left we blow the whole lot on charity."

Advertisement

This time round, the country couple have pledged the funds to the children's ward of Hawke's Bay Hospital in Hastings.

"We did that back in 2008 as well and we bought them La-Z-Boy chairs so the parents can sit comfortably next to their kid's bed, TV, videos, toys and so on," Tapson said.

"We've helped the Special Olympic committee, IDEA Services, we gave $18,000 to the rescue helicopter and we've also helped the blind dog appeal too."

Headed by Bevan Gardiner with James Davy, there will be music from Raymond Solomon, Gerry Lee, Twinset, Cotton Candy and more across the weekend.

The festival, which will conclude on Sunday, January 12, has changed sites on numerous occasions, with venues in Haumoana, Wainuiomata, Marton, Eskdale, Wairarapa and more.

The Tapsons proclaim the Kidnappers Country Music Festival is strictly country, not western. Photo / Warren Buckland

No matter where the festival takes place, Tapson reminds us that while some mixed-genres will be performed, the Kidnappers Country Music Festival is strictly country, not western.

"It is country music, not country and western. Don't use western. People hate that word. It just relates to horses and cowboys.

"Within the genre of country music, you've got country rock, country gospel, modern country and so on."

Advertisement

The festival is open to all ages, with adult weekend tickets starting at $50.