Twenty-four minutes into the new decade, Riley Anthony Pirini-Nolan made a "chilled out" entrance into the world in Tauranga Hospital.

He was the first baby born in the new decade at either of Tauranga's two maternity facilities, though it's not yet clear whether he was also the first in New Zealand.

His doting parents, mum Toni Nolan and dad Alex Pirini, both 25, said Riley was "a bit unexpected" in more ways than one.

READ MORE:

• Christmas baby surprises Tauranga family

• Tauranga parents welcome Christmas Day baby: 'She wanted to be here for Christmas'

• Premium - Five babies born on Christmas Day at Tauranga Hospital

• Christmas baby delight at Tauranga Hospital

The Pāpāmoa couple had only been together for a month when they found out she was pregnant with her first child.

The chances of Nolan being able to get pregnant at all were also quite slim - or so she thought.

Three years ago, she had a 35cm, 4.5kg ovarian cyst removed, along with her ovary and fallopian tube, on her left side.

"I didn't have a very high chance of getting pregnant, that's probably why we weren't as careful," she said with a laugh.

Advertisement

"I always wanted to [have a baby] but it was not in my five-year plan... but it all turned out well."

She graduated from university in 2017 and has a career as a social worker, while Pirini will soon be starting an apprenticeship as a diesel mechanic.

Nolan said Riley was 11 days overdue. He was born at 12.24am weighing 4.3kg (9lbs 7oz).

Riley Anthony Pirini-Nolan, son of Toni Nolan (left) and Alex Pirini, was the first baby born this decade at either of Tauranga's two maternity facilities. Photo / Samantha Motion

"We were sure he was going to be a Sagittarius [like both of his parents] but he ended up being a Capricorn."

She was happy with his January 1 birthday. "It will always be a stat day — and better New Year's than Christmas."

She was induced on New Year's Eve and had a natural birth - no epidural - after six hours of active labour.

He did not feel the need to announce his arrival, entering the world "completely chilled out, no dramas", she said.

Pirini said his son's silence ended briefly when he was weighed, but returned when he was given back to his mum.

Advertisement

Nolan said Riley's middle name - Anthony - was given for his maternal grandfather.

The family were discharged from hospital yesterday, taking with them a special bundle of gifts from Tauranga Hospital volunteers.

They included a knitted crib blanket, hat and soft toy, as well as some chocolates and treats.

"That's amazing," said Nolan. "Such a nice little touch."

The second baby of the New Year belonged to the Bay of Plenty Times' own Sonya Fetherston and her husband Kyle Fetherston.

Their baby boy arrived at 3.45am in Tauranga Hospital, weighing 3.3kg (7lbs and 3oz).

They have yet to settle on a name.