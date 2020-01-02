BREAM BAY COMMUNITY SPIRIT

After 23 years playing her favourite sport, beach volleyball, One Tree Point's Sonia Tompkins was ready to put the ball down and retire. She always wanted to go out with a bang, though – and the arrival of 23-year-old Kaylie Loewen from Canada, here to assist at Functional Fitness, the gym Tompkins runs with husband Dave, has given her the chance to do just that.

Tompkins, 48 and Loewen are representing Northland and taking on the country's top players on the national beach volleyball circuit – and winning. Last weekend the pair placed third in the Gisborne leg of the national tour circuit, coming in behind the country's top two women's pairs vying to represent New Zealand at the next Olympic Games.

Tompkins says the difference in years between herself and Loewen keeps things interesting: "We have a really funny dynamic going on, it's almost a mother and daughter thing, but it's working well."

Loewen is new to beach volleyball but played five years of indoor volleyball on a college scholarship in the US. Under Tompkins' guidance, she's quickly picking up the skills needed for beach volleyball.

"She's an amazing athlete," said Tompkins. "We're pretty excited about where we'll be at the end of the season."

The pair train as much as they can, on the beach at Ruakākā and in the gym, and Tompkins runs a social beach volleyball league at the Mair Rd end of the beach on Tuesdays through summer.

Tompkins says while she loves being part of the national competition, the constant travel is a drain on the pair's time and finances. They are always looking for sponsorship and are very grateful to Ray White Bream Bay for petrol vouchers for their Gisborne trip.

Northland's beach volleyballers Kaylie Loewen (left) and Sonia Tompkins after a training session at Ruakākā Beach. Photo / Supplied

This weekend they are off to Nelson for the next tournament in the nationwide competition, but the best chance for locals to see Tompkins and Loewen in action is later this month on January 25-27 when the best beach volleyballers from around the country will compete at Ruakākā Beach.

Alongside the elite competitions will be both junior and amateur competitions. All events are free for spectators.

Anyone can give beach volleyball a go on January 27 in the four-aside social tournament – register from 9am in front of Ruakākā Surf Life Saving Club, with play starting at 10am ($60 for a team of four – you can have more than four in your team, but just four at a time on court) with prizes up for grabs.

Circus float wins

Bream Bay's community circus, Waipū-based Circool Circus, won the supreme prize at the Waipū Christmas Eve parade last Tuesday with their elaborate Labyrinth-themed float, taking home $1000 and fending off fierce competition from some well-planned and presented floats.

Bruce Larsen, chair of parade organisers Waipiū Business and Community Incorporated, presents the supreme prize to Achmed Abman of Circool Circus after the Waipū Christmas Parade. Photo / Julie Paton

A small boy inspects a T-Rex after the Waipū Christmas Parade. Photo / Julie Paton

Jade Fox leads the first-place winning Circool Circus Labyrinth float at the Waipū Christmas Parade on Christmas Eve. Photo / Julie Paton

Marnie McLean was a cute little bee on the Waipū Bee Club float at Waipū's Christmas parade. Photo / Julie Paton

Dinosaurs rampage down Waipū's main street as part of the Waipū Christmas Parade. Photo / Julie Paton

The Waipū Pipe Band leads Waipu's Christmas Eve parade down the main street. Photo / Julie Paton

Runners-up were Waipū Surf Life Saving Club's "Frozen" float (led by life savers dressed as snowflakes) , and third was Waipū Primary School's "Lazy Dazy Village" entry. Best community/club float went to Waipū Rugby Club, best business was Northpine and Waipū Bee Club took home the prize for best environmental float.

Circus festival comes to town

If you are interested in all things circus-related, head along to the Northland Circus Festival on January 10-12, hosted by Circus Kumarani at Paparoa's War Memorial Hall and A & P Showgrounds.

From ground to aerial skills, for beginners to advanced levels, this festival has something for everyone. There will be circus workshops, a gala show, renegade show, camping, fire spinning, food, crafts and more. For information on tickets and camping options, email ncf@circuskumarani.co.nz.

Surf club fun day

Tomorrow it is Waipū Surf Life Saving Club's annual Club Day. All are welcome to take part in the day's activities, starting with a Lang's Beach to Waipū Cove 3km swim at 7.45am.

Pay $30 cash to register when you turn up. To register for the 7.45am 10km pub to club run, register with $20 when you turn up. These events are followed by a day of fun at the beach for everyone.

The sandcastle competition starts at 9.30am, judging is at 11am. The Big Dig and beach games are at 10.30am, Tug of war and egg throw at 11.30. At 1.30pm it's time for the Miss and Mr Waipu competitions – registrations for this are at 11am at the surf club. From 4pm to 7pm it's Happy Hour and Raffles, along with a sausage sizzle. Come along and be part of the fun and support your local surf club.

Ruakākā Tavern live music fundraiser

Also happening this weekend is another fundraiser for local Hollie McIntyre from Orr's Pharmacy Ruakākā who was recently diagnosed with stage four breast cancer. Head to Ruakākā Tavern on Saturday night for their evening honouring Hollie and enjoy live music from 6.30pm. There will be a courtesy van available. All proceeds from the door charge of $10 will go to Hollie.

Golf Tournament

The 13th annual Paradise Shores Golf Tournament is on this Sunday at the Waipū Golf Club, starting 9.30am. Come and join the fun - ladies 9-holes, men 18-holes, with a post-golf function and prizegiving at Paradise Shores, hosted by Mark Churches.

Racing Action in Ruakākā

Enjoy a fun-filled day at the Ruakākā Races, 11am to 6pm on Saturday. Enjoy a day of exciting race action, on-course with live music, great food and drink, free kids' entry and entertainment. Book a great view of the track with a trackside marquee or gazebo package, or just kick back and unwind in the sunshine with a low-key picnic on the lawn.

• Email Julie Paton at moojoy@xtra.co.nz if you've got Bream Bay news to share with Advocate readers.