When Auckland's Andrew Lobb was a teenager, his life revolved around tennis.

He went to the United States on a tennis scholarship and in his early 20s he played on the ATP Tour.

However, as is often the way, as he had children and got busy with work he stepped away from the sport he so loved.

In recent years, the 54-year-old has gotten back into the sport and is showing, in emphatic fashion, that his skills have not deserted him.

In January, he won the men's 50-54 singles title at the Tennis New Zealand Seniors Championships. At the weekend he made another big statement, winning the men's singles at the Bayleys Peter Clarke Mount Maunganui Beach open tournament.

He beat Eddie Sykes 6-1, 6-0 and Jordan Richard Todd 6/2, 6/0. In the final he took on fellow Aucklander Nick Hammond and again strolled to victory in straight sets, winning 6/1, 6/2.

"I was happy with it, it was a good day," Lobb said.

"It was a reasonably long day, playing three matches all in the one day, but I think it was playing decent tennis all around that got me there. I served quite well, we played on the hard courts and that suited my serve quite well."

It was Lobb's first time playing tennis in Mount Maunganui.

"I'm training and getting ready for next year's National Seniors in late January in Hamilton. I move up into the 55 age group this year. There's another senior tournament in Tauranga next week as well and I wanted to get out of Auckland so it just worked out well to come here for 10 days.

"It was good to get some singles under the belt too, in tournament play. I don't get to play a lot of tournaments. I was really impressed with the Mount Maunganui facilities, they've done a really good job down there."

Auckland's Nick Hammond plays a shot in the Bayleys Peter Clarke Mount Maunganui Beach Open Tennis Tournament men's singles final. Photo / Andrew Warner

He said he was loving getting back into tennis.

"I stopped playing for a number of years but I'm really enjoying it. It was mainly about the kids at first because both my kids play a bit but now I'm playing, I'm enjoying it. We've got a good club set up in Auckland and I play quite regularly which is good for the fitness and what-not.

"I had never got involved with the senior stuff but once I did I see there's quite a bit on. There are guys who travel round the world playing in senior tournaments. I don't know if I'll go that far with it but it's a good thing to have.

"There are quite a few seniors down here in Tauranga, this next tournament will be quite competitive, there's a few of my mates coming down from Auckland, it will be interesting to see how that goes."

Bayleys Peter Clarke Mount Maunganui Beach Open Tennis Tournament also included men's, women's and mixed doubles.

