Two Bream Bay residents were recognised as Local Heroes in the recent Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year awards.

The annual awards recognise the achievements and contributions of inspirational New Zealanders.

Eric Hansen and Mark Walker both received medals.

Walker has coached senior softball and netball for many years and was a nationally ranked netball umpire. He previously served with the Waipū Fire Brigade and on the Bream Bay Community Patrol and is currently an Honorary Fisheries Officer.

The beach safety programme for crab fishers organised by Constable Martin Geddes, at which Mark Walker received his Local Heroes award. Photo / Supplied

Hansen spent more than 40 years coaching softball, rugby, soccer, cricket and sailing and was a rugby referee to senior level. He served in the New Zealand Army territorial force as an officer, volunteered for the Bream Bay Community Patrol and was chairman of the Northland District Community Patrol, is currently an Honorary Fisheries officer and has written three books on local history.

In August, Hansen received a Whangārei District Council Civic Honours award for his services to the community.

Whangārei mayor Sheryl Mai presented 21 medals to recipients from all over Northland. Walker was unable to attend the ceremony, so Hansen picked up his medal and it was presented to him the following weekend when both men were assisting with a Beach Safety programme at Uretiti Beach.

Highland Games 2020

The New Year starts next Wednesday, with the 149th Highland Games at Waipū.

The massed highland fling in the main arena at a previous Highland Games. Photo / Julie Paton

Dress up in tartan to compete in the Tartan in the Park competition. Wearing something Scottish-themed also qualifies you to march into the main arena at lunchtime, behind the pipe band and clans.

Tartan in the Park entrants at last year's Highland Games. Photo / Julie Paton

Check out the highland dancing, piping and heavyweight competitions, as well as the Robert Turner Drumming Championships of 2020. This is one of New Zealand's biggest solo pipe drumming contests and features side, tenor and bass drumming events in all grades, attracting competitors from across the country.

Round out your day at the games with a night of Scottish fun and dancing at a traditional ceilidh or barn dance from 7.30pm at the Celtic Barn. Led by Barb and Wes, from Twisty Willow, the steps are easy to follow. Be there in time for the haggis ceremony and supper.

There will also be a cash bar. Tickets are available at the door or from the Games office during the day: $15, or $10 for gold card holders, children free.

New Year's Eve fun

There is plenty of entertainment to choose from for New Year's Eve in Bream Bay.

Ruakākā Tavern has the Tomorrow People playing, with a party running from 8.30pm to 2am.

At the Waipū Citizens and Services Club, enjoy live entertainment from Shane and the Shazam Band from 8pm to 1pm. Dine early, then dance into the New Year. Tickets available from the bar.

There is also the Helen McGregor Memorial piping contest, an international celebration of top piping at the Celtic Barn from 7pm.

Surfside markets

Ruakākā Surf Beach markets start this Friday and run each week until the end of January. All profits go to the Ruakākā Surf Life Saving Club.

Enjoy a casual and relaxed atmosphere and browse a variety of stalls – clothing, jewellery, sunhats, soaps, preserves, books, crafts, fresh produce and more. The markets are on the beachside reserve from 9am to 1pm.

Golf tournament

The 13th annual Paradise Shores Golf Tournament is on January 5 at the Waipū Golf Club, starting 9.30am. Come and join the fun: ladies 9 holes, men's 18 holes, post-golf function and prizegiving at Paradise Shores, hosted by Mark Churches.

Racing action in Ruakākā

Enjoy a fun-filled day at the Ruakākā Races, 11am to 6pm on January 4. Enjoy a day of exciting race action, on-course with live music, great food and drink, free kids' entry and entertainment. Book a great view of the track with a trackside marquee or gazebo package, or just kick back and unwind in the sunshine with a low-key picnic on the lawn.

Ruakākā summer festival

Support your community or promote your business at the Ruakākā Community Summer Festival on February 15 at the Ruakākā Recreation Centre. All ages are welcome to the all-day (7am to 10pm) event with stalls, music, activities, food and refreshments for everyone.

Stallholders, secure your spot early – indoor and outdoor sites are available, stall fee is $15, bring your own gazebo, chair and table. Phone 4327962 to book or message the recreation centre's facebook page.

