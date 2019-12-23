

Shopping bags are flying out the doors but retailers are gearing up for the busiest shopping days of the year as the last-minute Christmas rush starts.

Extra staff, more stock, additional car parks and extended hours are being introduced at shopping centres across the region to help cater for the demand.

Bay of Plenty shoppers have spent more than $448 million in the first two weeks of December, according to Paymark's latest regional figures - 7.8 per cent more than last year.

Rotorua Central Mall general manager Peter Faulkner expects Boxing Day to be a peak day in the season for retailers. Photo / File

Although the spending shows no signs of slowing as Rotorua Central Mall general manager Peter Faulkner predicts Boxing Day will be as busy as last year, "if not busier".

"But one of the things changing the pattern a wee bit is Black Friday. It was an extremely busy day for retailers."

An American tradition, Black Friday follows Thanksgiving with historically good sales.

Faulkner said the mall had extended the trading hours to allow for those who still needed to do their last little bit of Christmas shopping.

From December 19 retailers were able to stay open until 9pm. Today and Boxing Day the mall will be open from 9am to 6pm.

Advertisement

The Kmart Wishing Tree got all those into the Christmas spirit. Photo / File

Kmart will be celebrating its second Christmas season in Rotorua and joins many other retailers that are expecting the mania of Christmas shopping will not ease up soon.

"We expect Boxing Day to be one of our biggest trading days of the year again this year and our Rotorua store is ready to go for the last-minute rush before Christmas," a Kmart spokesman said.

And to help the community get into the Christmas spirit, alongside the Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal for grocery items, Kmart collected presents under its in-store tree for the Salvation Army to pick up each week.

However, it is not just Rotorua that has retail assistants rushing off their feet - down the road Tauranga-based malls are preparing for an influx of people from across the region.

Bayfair Shopping Centre manager Steve Ellingford believes shoppers will come from across the region to find a bargain. Photo / File

Bayfair Shopping Centre manager Steve Ellingford he would expect people would come from around the region to look for bargains due to what he believed to be the "most comprehensive retail mix" in the Bay.

The centre's trading hours had been extended before and after Christmas to cater for the influx of holidaymakers, he said.

"Historically Boxing Day is the busiest day in terms of total visitor numbers."

Ellingford said Bayfair experienced an early Christmas rush, with visitor numbers growing more than 30 per cent on this time last year. He expected that demand to continue into January.



The centre will also free up more than 200 extra car parks for the busy period and will increase the number of carpark courtesy staff.

Advertisement

Top budget tips for Christmas

1. Plan ahead – Start saving/buying in January and put a little aside each week if you are able.

2. Think about supermarket Christmas clubs.

3. Make a plan, set a limit and stick to it.

4. Consider homemade gifts – baking, jams and pickles are always appreciated.

5. If the family is older, draw names out of a hat so that every person buys a gift for one person in the family.

6. Think very carefully about lay-buys. Interests rates can be very high and if it is deferred, make sure you pay it before it incurs interest.

7. Stay away from pay-day loans.

Source: Tauranga Budget Advisory Service