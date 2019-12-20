Te Taumata o Ngāti Whakaue Iho Ake was first established in 2005. Its vision is to provide leadership and advocacy in te reo and tikanga, empower whānau engagement in education, science and technology, and to improve the social determinants of housing, employment, health and well-being.

In the last couple of years the rapid expansion and growth of the organisation in such a short time led to capability and capacity issues, which were not identified or factored into its strategic operations. This also led to inadequate checks and balances and methods of accountability not being put in place to account for such a rapid expansion.

On June 21, 2019, the Te Puna Akoranga had its license suspended forcing closure. On September 5 following investigations into staffing issues the second early childhood centre, Te Puna Manawa underwent voluntary closure. Further compliance evidence was presented to the Ministry of Education and on October 9, the Ministry suspended the license for Te Puna Manawa.

Since the closure of its two Puna (Akoranga and Manawa), Te Taumata has undergone significant changes to its management and governance structures. On October 20, 2019 Te Taumata o Ngāti Whakaue Iho Ake Trust held its Annual General Meeting in its whare tupuna, Tamatekapua. The AGM announced five new board members had been appointed bringing with it considerable experience in terms of governance, management, tikanga and Whakauetanga.

The organisation also announced that after 14 years of invaluable and indebted service to Te Taumata, its general manager has retired making way for the Board to appoint another equally qualified and experienced manager to continue the vision of Te Taumata on behalf of Ngāti Whakaue.

The board is united in its determination to address the issues it was confronted with and committed to having the suspended licenses of its two Puna reinstated and reopened as soon as possible.

The board has worked with the Ministry of Education, whānau, kaimahi and a number of other Ngāti Whakaue entities to have the licenses reinstated. On that note, the board is happy to announce the reinstatement of the license for Te Puna Manawa effective from December 2, 2019. The board will continue to work with the Ministry and other important stakeholders to ensure the license for Te Puna Akoranga is also reinstated.

The board wishes to thank those people and entities that have maintained their loyal support for the organisation. Once we are in a position to provide further details regarding the reinstatement of the license for Te Puna Akoranga, a statement will be posted on our official website.

Marg Maniapoto & Rawiri Bhana

Co-chairs of Te Taumata o Ngāti Whakaue Iho Ake Trust

