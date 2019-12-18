

Craig Ireland has been a chef for more than 30 years, but reckons his life's work would be pointless if he did not have students to pass on his knowledge to.

Ireland, is the HOD of culinary arts at St John's College, and he was recently the recipient of the NZ Chefs Culinarian of the Year award.

Ireland said he felt "humbled" and "privileged" on receiving the award.

"My belief that I was created to serve has helped me win this award. I started chefing when I was 17, now I am 50 and I prefer passing on my skills to the younger generation.

"The students are my customers and I am here to serve them. I don't teach for me, I teach for them, without the students my job is pointless.

"I try to ask myself this question; when I was their age, what opportunities would I have liked to help me succeed? The students drive me to create opportunities for them."

The NZ Chefs Association referred to him as a "stalwart" of the central branch of NZ chefs.

"He has contributed for many years by mentoring youth, and inspiring the members of NZ Chefs with his drive and skills.

"He lives up to our tagline of 'Sharing a passion for all things culinary' through his writing, teaching and his dedication to give back to the culinary arts.

"This year once again we have seen him shine in his branch with the development of more young cooks and we are proud of his endeavours."

Every year the association members nominate a chef for their work in the industry and Ireland believed his nomination was for the competitions he has undertaken with the secondary students for the past 12 years.

"I feel very privileged and humbled to receive the award. I am doing it for the industry, not recognition, it means a lot to me."