

The 33-strong Hastings Christmas Cheer Appeal volunteer packing crew were bolstered by some extra "vollies" on Monday as the huge task of sorting and packing the more than 500 parcels got under way.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazelhurst called by at packing HQ along with annual supporters like Pak 'N Save owner-manager Brendon Smith and Sandra McNair from the Yarny Army, which creates great knitted gifts.

And as appeal co-ordinator Jo Reyngoud said, there have been a few extras like family members of annual volunteers, along with a passing motorist.

While unloading work was taking place on Monday a man on his way to mow his aunty's lawns stopped and dashed over to give the team a helping hand.

There are 33 listed volunteers rostered on the packing team who put in a full day's work, which Reyngoud said could be wearying as there was much lifting and moving of thousands of items involved.

"Some have been doing it for the 10 years I have been involved," she said.

Hazelhurst was running a little late for her stint on Monday, but that was due to happily stopping on the way to collect kids' books and comics for the parcels.

"It is great to be part of this and I was blown away by the generosity — the amazing community spirit from the businesses, community groups and individuals," she said.

"It means so many families will have a lot of stress taken off them at this special time of the year."

Reyngoud was delighted to have the extra hands call by for what was a "huge job".

And occasionally challenging, especially when it came to storage for some items.

Among the devoted supporters of the appeal is McCain Foods and this year they donated so much frozen food goodies the crew ran out of freezer space to put it all in.

"So they are holding a lot of it for us."

Tomoana Transport also stepped up to help again, by providing transportation for goods as well as loading and unloading hands.

"Their drivers were superb," Reyngoud said, adding that another always willing hand was forklift driver "Shaq" from AB Equipment and Pak 'N Save's delivery truck lad Rowan who has stepped up for the task over several years.

"So many people just want to be involved — it's great."

On the gift front a Napier lady dropped off two great porcelain dolls while the Stortford Lodge Rotary also climbed aboard the cheer appeal train donating gifts.

And the cash donation front has surged over the past couple of days, led by Mitre 10 who collected more than $1000, and service and community groups, businesses and individuals, all dropping off great donations to push the total past the $5000 mark.

The appeal, which sees more than 1000 parcels go out to less fortunate families and individuals in Napier and Hastings, will wrap up on December 19.

Donations

Previously acknowledged..............................................$2671

Mitre 10........................................................................$1048

Spirit of Lions Napier.......................................................$500

BDO................................................................................$350

Bay Tyres........................................................................$200

Ahuriri Rotary.................................................................$250

Ian Dick Concrete............................................................$100

Napier Cosmopolitan Club Centennial Charitable Trust....$200

Napier Grey Power............................................................$100

Anonymous......................................................................$100

Total...............................................................................$5519

Drop-off points:

NAPIER: Hawke's Bay Today, Dickens St, Alexander Construction Ahuriri, Toyworld, Mitre 10, Westpac Taradale, Napier and Taradale Libraries.

HASTINGS: Hawke's Bay Today, Heretaunga St, Flaxmere Library, Hastings Library, Havelock North Library.