

For the Napier Christmas Cheer Appeal crew the arrival of a special large truck, which had arrived at their packing HQ, was indeed special.

For inside were many bags of goodies which had been gathered together by the Childrens' Christmas Foundation which was sparked by Craggy Range and has drawn in huge business and community support from across the region.

The foundation has put together goodies to boost the Napier and Hastings Christmas Cheer Appeals to ensure that there will be lots of smiles on lots of faces at this special time of the year.

The huge task of sorting and packing the donated gifts and food items is starting to get under way as the appeal is set to wrap up on Friday.

And the donations are continuing to arrive.

One of the devoted annual supporters of the Hastings side of the Christmas Cheer Appeal is Jean Pentelow.

Every year she drops off knitted items she happily creates throughout the year.

Jean dropped off a great box of great blankets, toys and baby cardigans and vests — a colourful assortment of gifts which will bring out more smiles.

Another annual supporter, and another talented creator of goodies, is Napier's Rod Williams.

And as he has done for previous appeals Rod dropped off several boxes of beautifully made little wooden cars and trucks for the appeal parcels.

The cash side of the appeal has also had a fine boost from several groups who are annual supporters of it.

The Maraenui Womens' Golf Club gathered together $420 for the appeal, while the Taradale RSA Concert Party came through with $100 and the Lions Club of Hastings (Host) donated $250 — to push the total close to the $3000 mark.

Around 500 households, of families and individuals of all ages and nominated by community agencies, will benefit from the Napier side of the appeal with about 550 families set to receive cheer support in Hastings.

The appeal runs until December 20.

Donations

Previously acknowledged...................$1901

Maraenui Womens' Golf Club..............$420

Lions Club of Hastings (Host)..............$250

Taradale RSA Concert Party.................$100

Total.................................................$2671

Drop-off points

NAPIER: Hawke's Bay Today, Dickens St, Alexander Construction Ahuriri, Toyworld, Mitre 10, Westpac Taradale, Napier and Taradale Libraries.

HASTINGS: Hawke's Bay Today, Heretaunga St, Flaxmere Library, Hastings Library, Havelock North Library.