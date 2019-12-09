For a good number of the Napier City Council crew last Friday was a day to get out of the office or away from other duties.

For they were on what has now become an annual mission — to carry out street collections through the inner city for the Christmas Cheer Appeal.

And while the number of collection stations was fewer than last year, and fewer people tend to carry cash these days, the results were well worth celebrating.

A count-up at the end of the day showed the strolling and shopping members of the public had donated $759 to the appeal.

"We have had another very successful collection this year thanks to all the volunteer collectors and helpers," community funding adviser Belinda McLeod said.

Havelock North Rotary president Peter Mayne and cheer co-ordinator Jo Reyngoud with the great gifts the club donated. Photo / Supplied

While it had been slower than usual the collection crew stuck at it and she applauded their commitment to the great task.

As did Napier Christmas Cheer Appeal co-ordinator Hellene Overend who thanked the council crew.

"Their personal commitment is incredibly helpful and will directly benefit the Napier community."

The vital cash fund has also been boosted over the past few days with community service clubs, businesses and individuals dropping off donations.

The donations have edged close to the $2000 mark which is a great as the cash is vital in helping pay for the huge list of food items needed for the parcels.

On the gift front the Havelock North Rotary Club again stepped up to the mark, as they did last year in support of the appeal.

Club members got together for a great evening meal which came with a sort of entry fee — take along a lovely gift for the appeal.

Which the members did, and scores of great and beautiful gifts formed an impressive spread under the Christmas tree.

"For the second consecutive year the Havelock Rotary Club has shared their kindness and generosity by placing presents under their Christmas tree to share with families who would otherwise go without," Hastings District cheer co-ordinator Jo Reyngoud said.

"Their support for the Hastings District Christmas Cheer Appeal will help to lift the Christmas spirits of many this year."

Around 500 households, of families and individuals of all ages and nominated by community agencies, will benefit from the Napier side of the appeal with about 550 families set to receive cheer support in Hastings.

The appeal runs until December 20.

Cash Donations

Napier City Council street appeal........$759

Lioness Club of Havelock North..........$322

Gemco Construction...........................$250

Pan Pac Forest Products......................$250

Napier Grey Power............................. $100

Baylis Bros..........................................$100

Rotary Club of Ahuriri........................$100

Anonymous..........................................$20

Total.................................................$1901

Drop-off points

NAPIER: Hawke's Bay Today, Dickens St, Alexander Construction Ahuriri, Toyworld, Mitre 10, Westpac Taradale, Napier and Taradale Libraries.

HASTINGS: Hawke's Bay Today, Heretaunga St, Flaxmere Library, Hastings Library, Havelock North Library.