Whanganui Walls will be back in March 2020.

Zaryd Wilson talks to one of the organisers, Simon Ormerod, about why it's back earlier than expected and what's planned for Whanganui's second street art festival.

Momentum is the word.

When the first Whanganui Walls wrapped up in March this year, organisers had originally planned a year off before considering bringing the street art festival back in 2021.

But such was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.