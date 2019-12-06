Whanganui Walls will be back in March 2020. Zaryd Wilson talks to one of the organisers, Simon Ormerod, about why it's back earlier than expected and what's planned for Whanganui's second street art festival.

Momentum is the word.

When the first Whanganui Walls wrapped up in March this year, organisers had originally planned a year off before considering bringing the street art festival back in 2021.

But such was its success, they didn't want to let that fade.

"We could wait another year or we could keep the momentum going from such a good festival this year," organiser Simon Ormerod said.

"I knew it was going to be good. And I knew that Whanganui was a good place to do it."

Ormerod, who is a Whanganui-based street artist under the name Cracked Ink, and Shanti Sibbing had the idea for a Whanganui street art festival kicking around for a few years.

So they pulled together sponsorship from a range of sources including Whanganui District Council and Whanganui and Partners.

"We talked about it for quite a few years," Ormerod said.

"It's massive and the amount of time it takes when you're busy is huge."

The format will be the same as last year - eight artists painting eight walls.

The mentoring programme will be back, matching each of the world-class artists with talented up and comers.

"There's always things, even from the first time there's things we can improve on for sure."

What is new is music.

Whanganui Walls has also gained funding through Creative New Zealand to put on live music during the festival.

"You come to a town, you travel a long way and stay the night, it's great if you can jump into another event," Ormerod said.

He said the eight artists will come to Whanganui from around the globe.

"You want to see that they're valued and appreciated and they get to come and stay in a nice place and they get food," Ormerod said.

He said the first event was important for laying the foundation and it helped sell a second festival to funders, artists and locals.

"We're working hard at the moment on trying to secure walls but actually from the response we've had from business owners at the moment - it's been incredible."

Like this year, Whanganui Walls 2020 will coincide with Artists Open Studios, running alongside the first weekend from March 19-22.

"It is positive for both events," Ormerod said.

"It's such a drawcard when you're painting eight large scale walls in four days, not only to the local people because they'll physically be out in the open and watching this thing evolve, but to people coming from outside of town.

"It's the gift that keeps on giving. The reach is incredible."

Town Centre Regeneration project manager Ellen Young welcomed the festival returning sooner than expected.

"I think the first event proved its value because it's created a real atmosphere in town. It really affects people's pride driving past these amazing pieces of artwork," Young said.

"We're really excited about having a music festival element to it because the atmosphere it created last year was incredible but I could see additional benefits of having other things happening around it."

Young said there had been "zero" negative feedback which was a rare thing for a public event.

"This is obviously something that people want - let's keep doing it."