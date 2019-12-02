I disagree with your correspondent A D Kirby (Letters, November 30) who suggests Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's recent apology on behalf of the Government may be "vote-catching".

In 1979, Air New Zealand was in full state ownership. In my view, the Prime Minister's apology, described by her as "whole-hearted and wide-reaching", must result in relief and closure, at last, not only for the huge number of family members, but also for families of the 27 crew members, and those of the late Justice Peter Mahon.

For 40 long years, this tragic story has been mired in blame and controversy. We should be proud of our Prime Minister. I recommend that your correspondent read the late Justice Peter Mahon's book, Verdict on Erebus.

Jackie Evans

Pukehangi



No excuse for the damage done to our children

Where is the love?

No wonder our prisons are so full and no wonder gangs are growing because how can any child have a good outlook on life, grow into a confident adult and even parent themselves, when as reported this week (News, November 28), children are showing up at health services with broken skulls.

How can any damaged child grow up without mental scars? How can they make good parents with such injured backgrounds? Where is the love that all children need from the day they are born?

In beautiful New Zealand there is no excuse for such dreadful damage to be done to our children.

How can we highlight the people who are damaging our children? There is no doubt that we need Oranga Tamariki and other services such as police to stop even more of our damaged children.

Advertisement

It behoves all of us to support those who are prepared to step in to save our children. For those of us who were privileged to grow up safely and loved in New Zealand, we expect that today no child should have to suffer.

Margaret Murray-Benge

Tauranga

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 250 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

Advertisement

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz