Close to 1500 people may have been exposed to measles following a confirmed case at Skyline's Stratosfare restaurant.

The popular Rotorua tourist spot was alerted by Toi Te Ora Public Health yesterday that a staff member had tested positive for the measles virus.

The person was in contact with other staff and customers in their Stratosfare Restaurant on November 16 and 18.

A Skyline spokesperson said they were aware of approximately 1300 visitors who passed through the restaurant over Saturday and Monday and 112 staff.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Staff who had been potentially exposed to the virus had been identified and asked to

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.