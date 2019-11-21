BREAM BAY COMMUNITY SPIRIT

Being part of a community that cares is a great feeling, says Marsden Cove Fishing Club president Jimmy Miller.

When the club pulled the plug on its planned Hook vs Spear fishing tournament last weekend, members decided to replace it with a charity event: "Guys vs Gals" – a fundraiser for Hollie McIntyre of Orrs Pharmacy in Ruakākā.

McIntyre, 30, was recently diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of breast cancer and the Bream Bay community has rallied to support her with a series of fundraisers to help her with living costs and self-funded treatment.

Community unites

