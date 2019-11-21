BREAM BAY COMMUNITY SPIRIT

Being part of a community that cares is a great feeling, says Marsden Cove Fishing Club president Jimmy Miller.

When the club pulled the plug on its planned Hook vs Spear fishing tournament last weekend, members decided to replace it with a charity event: "Guys vs Gals" – a fundraiser for Hollie McIntyre of Orrs Pharmacy in Ruakākā.

McIntyre, 30, was recently diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of breast cancer and the Bream Bay community has rallied to support her with a series of fundraisers to help her with living costs and self-funded treatment.

READ MORE:

• Community unites in support of Hollie McIntyre's cancer fight

• Journalist diagnosed with breast cancer after live stream of mammogram

• College's senior students celebrate end of academic year

Advertisement

"It was a spur of the moment idea," said Miller. "The auction was stunning, there was a great spirit and people were very generous with their bidding."

They raised $3500 for McIntyre. "Everyone came away feeling proud to be part of a community that gives a s#%t," said Miller, who is now bald after putting his own hair up for auction on the night.

"At least I had the choice," he said of his new look, which now matches McIntyre's.

After her hair began falling out with her chemo treatment, last week McIntyre decided to shave it all off.

Holly McIntyre shaves the last of her hair off. Photo / Kirsty Joy Photography

Friend and photographer Kirsty Halliday, of Kirsty Joy Photography, recorded the moment. Halliday brought in props from Cheers Wedding and Party Hire and makeup artist Renee Leigh.

"Hollie wanted to document her journey and I offered her my services free of charge throughout this battle with cancer," said Halliday. "I asked her if she wanted to do a shoot to really make a statement that this is real and raw and yet again raise awareness to other ladies."

Halliday says McIntyre is an inspiration, and very strong.

"We could all learn a thing or two from this beautiful soul."

Advertisement

Fundraisers coming up are Cadenshae clothing's "Pink Friday Fundraiser Sale" 10am-12pm, November 22 and a " Hollie Quiz Night Fundraiser" at the Porthouse, December 4.

Science and technology school showcase

Students from four Bream Bay schools have faced up to a science and technology challenge, and you can check out their efforts soon at Bream Bay College's auditorium.

All are welcome to attend the Kāhui Ako showcase which runs from 4pm to 7pm on November 28 and 10am to 3pm on November 29.

The Kāhui Ako is a Community of Learning where groups of education and training providers work together to help learners achieve their full potential.

Bream Bay's Community of Learning includes early learning services in the area, the three primary schools and the college.

Each Kāhui Ako sets achievement challenges based on the needs of its children and young people, then works with students, their parents, whānau, iwi and communities to achieve those challenges.

The challenges set for Bream Bay students are in Citizenship and Character, well-being and STEAM (Science, Technology, Education, Art and Maths).

Every school in the area (Bream Bay College, One Tree Point Primary, Ruakākā Primary and Waipu Primary) will show off what they have created for the STEAM achievement challenge with displays of photos, samples of their work, 3D printing and sculpture.

There will be a hands-on area to try out robots. Any business with a STEAM focus wanting to have a stall at the showcase can email hmcdonald@breambaycollege.school.nz.

One Tree Point Christmas twilight market

One Tree Point School is holding a Christmas Twilight Market at the school on December 6. Organisers say it is a chance for the community to gather, enjoy food and do some Christmas shopping.

There will be a variety of stalls, entertainment., pony rides, games and more. To book a stall, contact Corinne on 022 618 8982. All welcome from 5pm to 8pm at the school, bring a blanket and enjoy a twilight supper.

Christmas Parades coming up

Remember the Christmas parades in Ruakākā and Waipu – there is still plenty of time to create a float for one or both parades. Get your school, preschool, workplace, sports team or group of friends together and register.

Ruakākā's parade, organised by the Marsden Lions, is on December 14 at 10.30am. Great prizes for floats and lots of fun activities. Register now – contact marsdenlions@gmail.com.

Waipū's parade starts at 7pm on Christmas Eve – lots of floats, fun and Santa himself – and prizes for the best floats ($1000 for supreme winner, $500 second place, $300 third place, $200 best new entry, $200 best business, $200 best club or community group). To register contact Anita Carr at 09 432 1155 or email anita@northpine.co.nz.

Christmas at the races

Last Friday at the Ruakākā races, local trainers Bradley/Gibbs gained five winners from their six races entered of the eight-race card at Ruakākā, including the Whangārei Racing Tai Tokerau Cup.

MP Shane Jones presents trainers Michelle Bradley and Chris Gibbs (right) with the Whangārei Racing Tai Tokerau Cup at the Ruakākā races last Friday. Murray McCully and Dot Pumipi (left) and Mike Beazley (chairman Whangārei Racing Club). Photo / Supplied

Jockey Matthew Cameron and trainer Michelle Bradley. Photo / Supplied

Another local trainer Kim Knight's horse Sonofabutcher won impressively on debut.

Celebrate the year end with a day at the Ruakākā races on December 17 – a great option for a staff or sports team get together with plenty of food, drink, live music and racing action to keep everyone entertained. General admission on the day is $5, 17 years and under free entry. Free bus transport from Whangārei.

Boxing up Christmas

Real estate business Ray White Bream Bay has run Christmas in a shoebox in Bream Bay for three years to help every child in Bream Bay have a special Christmas.

Pick up an empty wrapped box from either the Ray White office at Marsden Cove or Ruakākā School, fill it with gifts suitable for a child and drop it back at the office – or you can drop off single gifts to fit in a shoebox.

Ray White staff members will make sure boxes go to children who need them in time for Christmas.

Looking for food donations

Bream Bay Trust is also counting down to Christmas and looking to for donations from local families help Bream Bay families.

Christmas puts extra stress on families, and one area where they struggle to cope is groceries, say organisers. You can help by donating canned goods, cereals, small meat packs and Christmas treats – drop these off at the Bream Bay Trust building at 9 Takutai Place in Ruakākā or call 09 432 7197.

Christmas dine and dance

If you're looking for a Christmas function, check out Waipū Citizens and Services Club's Dine and Dance Show on December 7, 6pm-9pm. Bring friends or book your Christmas work function and enjoy a Christmas buffet dinner and Tom Jones tribute music show. Call 09 4320 0028 to book your table.

• Email Julie Paton at moojoy@xtra.co.nz if you've got Bream Bay news to share with Advocate readers.