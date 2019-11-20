I like to keep you right up to date with signs that tickle my fancy so here are the latest.

The first was in a gentlemen's restroom in a hotel where, right by the soap dispenser, a sign said "Only one pump per person" (or words to that effect).

I think I can say in all honesty that's the first time I have ever seen a sign stipulating how many pumps or presses of the soap button you are allowed. Granted there may be a valid back story to justify it but it still tickled my fancy (one chortle only)

