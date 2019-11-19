People measure wealth in different ways.

For some it means having thousands of dollars in the bank. For others owing their own home makes them feel rich, some are content that they can pay bills and feed their family.

Big bank balances are not what makes them happy and let's face it, happiness and health is worth way more than wealth. Certainly you could say that having money helps with happiness but when all is said and done living a happy life surrounded by family and friends is what everyone wants and needs.

I thought about this after listening to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.