The Cricket World Cup final. The Twenty20 series. Now, the test series.

Black Caps fans have had little time to get over recent heartbreaks against England but now the stage is set for what is sure to be another epic encounter.

The New Zealand side touched down in Mount Maunganui today and before getting into training were welcomed onto the Bay Oval with a pōwhiri.

The players and coaching staff were all smiles during the welcome and while warming up but there is no doubt they will have their minds set firmly on the task at hand; beating an England side with whom the rivalry is only matched by the mutual respect the two sides have for each other.

As well as marking the start of the G.J. Gardner Homes England Tour, when play gets under way on Thursday, the occasion will also mark history as the Bay Oval's first ever test match. One man who is particularly excited about the prospect is Black Caps bowling coach Shane Jurgensen who has called Omokoroa home since 2017.

"It's been quite a while now since we've had a test in our own conditions and we obviously enjoy playing at home where we've had a good record in recent times. We're certainly looking forward to playing against a very good English cricket team.

"We've only been together for about 24 hours but there are really good signs already, the boys are really excited.

"It's a lovely spot, the Bay Oval, and obviously I'm a local now so I'm quite biased there but it's a lovely ground, a nice big ground and a lovely setting with the Mount in the background."

Black Caps bowler Trent Boult certainly looked happy to be home at the Bay Oval as the side warmed up for training on Tuesday. Photo / Andrew Warner

One of the players eager to, first of all, be named in the starting side but then prove the selection a worthwhile one is Lockie Ferguson, who terrorised opposing batsmen at the Cricket World Cup. He is in line to make his test debut having been called into the Black Caps' squad for the two test series.

As bowling coach, Jurgensen said he had a wealth of talent to work with at present and he expected Ferguson and co to give the coaching staff a real selection headache.

"Lockie, along with the other boys, presents his own case. Obviously, he can bowl quite fast, be intimidating and provide that role for us so he gives the selectors and the captain that option as well as to complement the other bowlers that we've got.

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson takes part in the welcome pōwhiri at Bay Oval. Photo / Andrew Warner

"We've got quite a few bowlers here in the squad, our regulars in Tim [Southee], Trent [Boult] and Wags (Neil Wagner) and obviously Lockie and Matt Henry in the squad. Obviously, the guys have all been bowling really well and presenting themselves for selection.

"It's fantastic, there's a wealth of really good cricketers at the moment who are making a good case in all formats. It's just really good to see and a really good position to be in."

Speedster Lockie Ferguson has been called into the Black Caps squad to take on England in two tests this month. Photo / Getty Images

This week's test marks the start of one of the Black Caps' most exciting summers to date. The series against England will be followed by a three-test tour of Australia before the Black Caps return home to host India in Twenty20, ODI and test matches.

Jurgensen said while many fans consider Twenty20 and one day cricket as the most exciting forms of the game, there was no comparison to the intricacies of test cricket.

"This summer is a fantastic opportunity for the general public to support us and witness some really good cricketers. Certainly very challenging opposition for us and a real true test to see where we're at. There's no doubt we want to perform in our own country and play really good cricket.

"This week is a fantastic opportunity to see two really good teams go hard at each other. T20 and one day cricket is obviously exciting but the tradition of test cricket is certainly something great to see - the intricacies and the different dynamics that can happen throughout the five days," he said.