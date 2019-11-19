Craig Lyons is a Coastguard Tūrangi skipper and volunteer.

But he's not just a skipper. He's also vice-president, unit safety officer, maintenance guy, on the committee and helps with training.

It is, he admits, all a bit much for a man who is also flat out running his own business, Tūrangi Marine. Being a business owner and a committed volunteer is becoming harder and harder.

Craig says on just about all levels of Coastguard Tūrangi, from the board and committee to crew, many hands make light work, and it's those many hands the unit is currently lacking.

So Coastguard Tūrangi is putting out an open call to its community for help - whether it's an onshore role or as crew member on its rescue vessel Mauri Ora. The more people

