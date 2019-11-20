When it comes to cricket, Rotorua's Cameron Ingram is ticking all the right boxes.

The 18-year-old has already proven himself more than capable of handling Premier men's cricket and now he has made his debut representing the Bay of Plenty.

Ingram achieved one of his many cricketing goals when he was selected to play for the Bay of Plenty development side in the first game of their Basil McBurney Trophy defence at the weekend.

"I was stoked [to be selected]. I was at school with a couple of mates when I got the message and I was going berserk. It's

