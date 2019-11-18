Thank you to your correspondent Lesley Haddon, (November 18) for her enlightened letter regarding MP Chloe Swarbrick's now famous comment, "OK Boomer".
We should remember this young MP was responding to an interjection by a National MP during a debate on climate change.
National has casual policies with respect to climate change.
I believe that to cope with the vicissitudes of life, (and they are many and tough), young and old must communicate and work together.
As a member of the Boomer brigade, I am in touch with many young people, and take heart in Jacinda Ardern's policy of relentless