Long-time Rotorua resident, community and theatre stalwart June Ridings was farewelled at a memorial service on Sunday.

She was the widow of general practitioner turned medical superintendent for Rotorua and Whakatane hospitals, Dr Keith Ridings, who died in January 2012.

June Ridings died on October 27, shortly after her 90th birthday.

After her memorial service, her ashes were buried at the Rotorua Cemetery where her son, Kingsley Ridings, unveiled a plaque commemorating both his parents.

June and Keith Ridings' initial meeting was a dramatic one. Both were on stage, she was singing, he was playing the violin.

"For him it

