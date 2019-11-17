On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Tony died in a two-car collision on Friday on State Highway 2 near the Taradale roundabout. Well known Flaxmere sporting and community identity Patrick Tama O'Brien also died in the accident. Tributes have been flowing for both men.
Hamish Anderson said: "It is hard to get your head around. I mean, on Wednesday, he was helping me draft a few sheep and dock a few lambs.
"We haven't quite figured out what we do now. It's not something you expect."
"Before the accident he had been out at the farm to meet some cops at the rifle range at Ben Lomond.
"He was on his way home when he had the accident."