After waiting for a bus to take me on a long-winded trip from central Mount Maunganui to Tauranga on Sunday of the long weekend I was looking forward to the entertainment downtown, as it was the arts festival.

What a disappointment. It was dead.

Times past it would have been a buzz of activity. No wonder the city is dying.

It was a beautiful day with an amazing waterfront but no people because there was no reason for them to be there. I found out the next day in our local paper that the entertainment was happening at the Crossing. Why?

The past few years the Mount has had no fun activities either. I never used to go away over the Christmas-New Near period because the Mount was so much fun with promotions, games on the beach, sand bar and lots going on every day for 10 days at Mount Drury.

Not anymore and New Year's eve downtown is all fenced off.

It seems to me that if you want to eat out in restaurants continuously that's all there is nowadays.

Isabel McIlroy

Mount Maunganui



Go with the flow

In reply to Sonya Bateson's editorial ( November 11 ).

What is Bateson's problem? I have no idea what a Boomer is, nor do I wish to know.

I am 87, fully active, and an experienced journalist.

I even have books published. I do not moan about teenagers. I have four grown children so I know a little about today's (and yesterday's) youth.

Most of my friends are in the same age group, and, like myself, have worked hard and some have fought hard. All feel we have earned the right to criticise what others do - including those younger than us.

If older people did not offer advice and the occasional request to ''pull your socks up and stop moaning'' we may feel we are not doing our bit.

After all, we do not want today's young making the same mistakes we did - do we? Or do you prefer to jump in and test the water yourselves?

Bateson sounds as if she is having a hard time convincing people. Don't try is my advice.

I have argued my point with too many editors and bosses so I know you are merely going to bang your head against a brick wall.

Why do you not just relax and go with the flow? Enjoy life while you still cling on to it.

Jim Adams

Rotorua

