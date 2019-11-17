After waiting for a bus to take me on a long-winded trip from central Mount Maunganui to Tauranga on Sunday of the long weekend I was looking forward to the entertainment downtown, as it was the arts festival.

What a disappointment. It was dead.

Times past it would have been a buzz of activity. No wonder the city is dying.

It was a beautiful day with an amazing waterfront but no people because there was no reason for them to be there. I found out the next day in our local paper that the entertainment was happening at the Crossing.

Go with the flow

