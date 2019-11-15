There was great excitement in early 1867 in Hawke's Bay when it was announced "that emigration on a somewhat large scale was about to take place to this province".

Transporting these immigrants from London to Napier was the Montmorency.

The immigrants were selected by London-based, Miss Maria Rye (1829-1903), a highly capable and determined English woman, who took an interest in underemployment of women.

READ MORE:
Premium - Michael Fowler: 'Rare sensation' in Napier's 1919 elections
Premium - Historic HB: Architect would be proud to see his buildings looking so good
Michael Fowler: Men feared for their beer

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.