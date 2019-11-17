THIS SIDE OF TOWN

I was beginning to think I was losing my marbles the other day when I just stopped short of plugging the phone charger into my drink bottle.

That was when I discovered I had placed the phone in the fridge, en route.

It was a slightly mortifying moment, despite no one seeing. I later confessed to my son when he asked me to play basketball with him and I explained how tired I was.

He registered, then a grin flashed across his face before he empathetically offered:
"Well, once, I went to wash my hands and I accidentally put toothpaste on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.