THIS SIDE OF TOWN

I was beginning to think I was losing my marbles the other day when I just stopped short of plugging the phone charger into my drink bottle.

That was when I discovered I had placed the phone in the fridge, en route.

It was a slightly mortifying moment, despite no one seeing. I later confessed to my son when he asked me to play basketball with him and I explained how tired I was.

He registered, then a grin flashed across his face before he empathetically offered:

"Well, once, I went to wash my hands and I accidentally put toothpaste on my finger. Imagine if I went to brush my teeth with soap!"

That was a relief to hear a 10-year-old was also having these senior moments. And it got me wondering what other daft things my peers do. It didn't take long for the confessions to come out:

"I moved to a new house and, six months later, drove on automatic pilot to the old house … Still didn't click when I saw unfamiliar cars in the driveway … Instead, wondered who was visiting us … Shame girl!" said one.

"Went to work and haven't opened the shop up for a few days. Instead of using my secret pin code to unset the alarm, I used the panic code, which sends a message to the police that we are being robbed … So luckily I managed to stop the police coming by ringing and saying I've pressed the wrong numbers … Omg really blonde!" said another.

And then: "I left my son behind at the pub once. He has reminded me of this for the last 22 years every time I growl him for something."

This mum later clarified and somewhat softened the Once Were Warriors connotations with: "To be fair, I thought he was going home with friends. Until the pub rings saying: 'Have you forgot something?'"

I think we've all had our moments and, when in the privacy of our own homes, it's not so humiliating - unlike the time I absent-mindedly waltzed into the men's… to come to an abrupt halt when faced with a row of down-trou'ed males lined up at the urinal!

Oh, we could have a field day with these and there are many more! But I must go – I think my drink bottle is fully charged!