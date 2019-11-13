ON THE ROAD

Exams have finished, school's out and university students are home on holiday. Time for a celebration with our mates before the holiday job starts - except that it should not involve a group of young people AND a car.

Last year about this time, a 17-year-old Whangārei girl died and three other young people were injured after a car rolled off the road and into a paddock at about 9.15pm on a Friday night.

The driver was airlifted to Auckland Hospital in a serious condition. He was my grandson's friend and he is still struggling to get back to normal,

