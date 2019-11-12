Your front page article (Monday November 11) about homelessness is troubling.

It mentioned a number of times Airbnb are replacing the local renters. They are also removing owner-occupied houses from the market.

The internet has enabled these businesses to spring up. Councils have been left fumbling with a growing problem. How did it become legal to run a business in a residential area?

Anyone can find themselves with one of these next door and be powerless to stop it. Does the answer lie with local councils or Government?

Until the powers that be are prepared to make Airbnbs financially unattractive nothing will change.

There could be an Airbnb coming to a house near you.

Lesley Haddon

Rotorua



Statues will be reinstated

In response to the letter "Congratulations on upgrade" (November 7), we'd like to thank the writer for recognising the excellent work completed by Campbell Infrastructure at Long Mile Rd.

Regarding the surfacing chosen for car parking areas down Long Mile Rd - the forest development project team chose to use pumice over asphalt to suit the surrounding environment.

Pumice is a permeable surfacing solution that assists with stormwater drainage and also ensures the roots of the trees in the surrounding forest are not starved of essential nutrients.

In the same letter, the whereabouts of the iconic wooden running men was also queried and we would like to assure readers that the statues are being safely stored off-site and will be reinstated once the upgrade of Long Mile Rd is complete.

Henry Weston

Operations Group Manager

Rotorua Lakes Council

