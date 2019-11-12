Your front page article (Monday November 11) about homelessness is troubling.

It mentioned a number of times Airbnb are replacing the local renters. They are also removing owner-occupied houses from the market.

The internet has enabled these businesses to spring up. Councils have been left fumbling with a growing problem. How did it become legal to run a business in a residential area?

Anyone can find themselves with one of these next door and be powerless to stop it. Does the answer lie with local councils or Government?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Until the powers that be are prepared to make Airbnbs financially unattractive

Statues will be reinstated

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.