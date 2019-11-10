On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
In honour of the 28th Hawke's Bay Wine Auction, the celebrated charity wine event revealed the inaugural Ambassador Blend auction lot, a collaboration of event ambassador – Mike McRoberts, Tony Bish and James Beck of Bistronomy which sold for $5000.
The Ambassador Blend will be an annual lot and will be a collaboration of varied talent annually revealed on event day for potential bidders to walk away with a never to be repeated package.
"It is heart-warming to be surrounded by such a generous group of people. Through the support of our winemakers, bidders, corporate partners and volunteers we are able to create so much more than a world class wine event, we create a cycle of giving that has a lasting impact on our community," event director Elisha Milmine said.
Sunny skies welcomed 500 guests at the Hastings City Art Gallery as they enjoyed a selection of Hawke's Bay wines and tasted the wines in auction lots.
Meanwhile the chefs from Dish catering were offering decadent dishes including a five spiced duck, porcini cream and black pudding.
After the tasting, the enthusiastic crowd eagerly filled their seats in the main gallery with energy high, bidding started at fast pace with a Vintec Instant Wine Cellar including 54 outstanding bottles of Hawke's Bay wine selling for $10,000.
Chairwoman Kate Radburnd said, "We are extremely happy with the year's result and have plans to continue evolving this iconic event in the future. Enhancements earmarked for 2020 include the Wine Auction event being held on the third weekend of September – Saturday 19, and we plan to offer a series of wine experiences around this to showcase Hawkes Bay's cuisine and wine culture."