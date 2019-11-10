

The Hawke's Bay community came out in full force as the Hawke's Bay Wine Auction celebrated its most successful year.

Event ambassador Mike McRoberts shared his love of Hawke's Bay wine with the crowd as he raised a glass to toast the 28th annual Hawke's Bay Wine Auction.

In addition to Saturday's Live Auction, funds were also raised at the Pre-Tasting event and Tony Bish held a special tasting in aid of HBWA and Cranford Hospice.

This meant the total figure raised for 2019 to date was $241,100, making it the most money raised at any of the previous charity wine auctions for Cranford Hospice.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Exceptional line up at 28th Hawke's Bay Wine Auction

• Special vintage to be auctioned at Hawke's Bay Wine Auction

• Hawke's Bay's 2019 wine vintage could be its 'best ever'

• Wine awards reveal Bay's great white

In honour of the 28th Hawke's Bay Wine Auction, the celebrated charity wine event revealed the inaugural Ambassador Blend auction lot, a collaboration of event ambassador – Mike McRoberts, Tony Bish and James Beck of Bistronomy which sold for $5000.

The Ambassador Blend will be an annual lot and will be a collaboration of varied talent annually revealed on event day for potential bidders to walk away with a never to be repeated package.

"It is heart-warming to be surrounded by such a generous group of people. Through the support of our winemakers, bidders, corporate partners and volunteers we are able to create so much more than a world class wine event, we create a cycle of giving that has a lasting impact on our community," event director Elisha Milmine said.

Sandra Hazlehurst speaks to the crowd in attendance at the auction. Photo / Paul Taylor

Sunny skies welcomed 500 guests at the Hastings City Art Gallery as they enjoyed a selection of Hawke's Bay wines and tasted the wines in auction lots.

Meanwhile the chefs from Dish catering were offering decadent dishes including a five spiced duck, porcini cream and black pudding.

After the tasting, the enthusiastic crowd eagerly filled their seats in the main gallery with energy high, bidding started at fast pace with a Vintec Instant Wine Cellar including 54 outstanding bottles of Hawke's Bay wine selling for $10,000.

Chairwoman Kate Radburnd said, "We are extremely happy with the year's result and have plans to continue evolving this iconic event in the future. Enhancements earmarked for 2020 include the Wine Auction event being held on the third weekend of September – Saturday 19, and we plan to offer a series of wine experiences around this to showcase Hawkes Bay's cuisine and wine culture."