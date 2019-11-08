OPINION: I answered a call for help last weekend.

It came from our garage, from somewhere under the ride-on mower where my husband was trying to fix something that may or may not have broken when he tried to mow some concrete.

"Help" he said. "I need to lift this heavy bit and put that bolt through this unreachable bit at the same time."

Having skinny hands I often get called to put bolts and springs and screws and pins in confined spaces.

I also get called to help lift stuff, hold things down and once I was even hung

